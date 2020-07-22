The Shared Community Mission Group, which consists of 11 churches in Watertown committed to outreach assistance for children and families, will again distribute free school supplies.
This year, free school supplies will be handed out at the parking lot of St. Henry Parish Center, 300 East Cady St., on Aug. 18 from 9-5 p.m., but will be done alphabetically based on registration.
“We will serve children enrolled in grades 4K through high school. You must be pre-registered to pick up school supplies. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are doing a touch-less, drive-thru distribution, in which grade-specific bags of school supplies will be distributed,” a media release from event organizers said.
From Aug. 3-14, those interested, may register for the SOS Free School Supplies at the following churches: Christ United Methodist Church, Ebenezer and Watertown Moravian Church; St. Bernard and St. Henry Catholic Churches; First Congregational-UCC; River City Church; River Valley Alliance Church; Good Shepherd Lutheran; Immanuel Lutheran Church and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Those interested, can also register at the following programs: Loaves and Fishes Supper at Watertown Moravian Church Monday evenings; Summer Sandwiches in the Park, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church; Summer Sandwiches in the Park on Wednesdays at Good Shepherd, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Summer Sandwiches in the Park on Friday at Watertown Moravian from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Food Pantry; Mary’s Room on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and at the Watertown Food Pantry at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran church.
“This year, organizers will be accepting financial donations and school supplies. In order to help more children have the school supplies they need to learn, seven local businesses will be collecting new school supplies. SOS Collection boxes will be located at the following locations:
- Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters 202 Air Park Drive
- Bradow Jewelers 217 E. Main St.
- Breslows Family Market 100 E. Cady St.
- Charles David’s Sons, Inc. 306 Madison St.
- Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Services 611 E. Main St.
- Piggly Wiggly of Watertown 1330 Memorial Drive
- PJ’s Pizza 118 N. Church St.
To financially donate to this outreach effort, make checks payable to The Shared Community Mission Group c/o St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413, S. Second St. Watertown, WI 53094.
For more information, email Alice Mirk at aimirk68@icloud.com or Carleen Schloemer at johncarleen@sbcglobal.net.
