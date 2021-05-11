JEFFERSON — The Jefferson school district is set to receive more than $2.7 million in pandemic aid over a three-year period to address pandemic era school safety, safe reopening procedures, learning loss and other pandemic-related concerns.
Between March 2020 and 2021, Congress passed three stimulus bills that provided nearly $190.5 billion under the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Education Relief Fund to Wisconsin education agencies.
These funds provide emergency financial assistance to address the impact of the pandemic on elementary and secondary schools.
The first package of funds must be expended by September 2022. ESSER II funds run through Sept. 2023, while ESSER III funds go through Sept. 2024.
The Jefferson area has already received $198,053 in ESSER I funds, some of which was required to go to local parochial schools.
ESSER I funds aim to addressing preparedness and response to COVID-19, long-term school closures, after-school and summer activities, educational technology, mental health services and support, outreach and service delivery to special populations, continued staff employment, professional development and educational technology.
This money has been spent to address all of these concerns, including the purchase of festival-size used tents to provide outdoor classroom space.
Jefferson has been allocated $784,374 in ESSER II funds. These are to cover areas already addressed by ESSER I, as well as extra efforts in safe school reopenings and addressing learning loss.
Laura Peachey, director of business services for the Jefferson schools, said the district has slated some of these funds for Chromebook purchases and has targeted the rest to address learning loss, a process on which the administrative team is currently working.
ESSER III allocations have not yet been approved, Peachey said, by a recently estimate from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimates the Jefferson district will receive $1,761,489.
That brings the total of all three stimulus packages to $2,743,916.
"This looks like large money amounts, but it certainly is needed to address the affects of the pandemic," said school board President Terri Wenkman.
The formula used to determine the amount of funds distributed per district looks at the number of low-income students in the district.
Peachey said that these funds will make a significant impact on how well the district is able to meet student needs in the next few years.
"Our administrative team will be working regularly to prioritize and plan the use of these funds to maximize our educational outcomes while keeping our facilities safe for students and staff," Peachey said. "Clearly, these funds change our earlier budget projections in a significantly positive direction."
The administrative team has recommended that ESSER funds be used to hire three teachers to help address learning loss at all levels.
Administrators recommended hiring one full-time teacher at Sullivan Elementary School, one full-time teacher at West Elementary School and one at-risk educator to serve middle and high school students.
Local data shows that learning has been impacted by the pandemic across all grade levels at Sullivan, but particularly in kindergarten through second grade.
The pandemic, combined with large class sizes, has created challenges in universal core instruction, officials said.
Adding one teaching position at Sullivan would allow the district to provide more direct instruction to students, to work with them in smaller groups, to provide more frequent conferring and to provide better feedback for individualized growth.
This teacher would not necessarily stay with one grade, but would work with students in need across several classrooms.
The West position was recommended because without it, class sizes at both East and West elementary schools were close to the maximums laid out in the school district guidelines for optimal instruction.
Meanwhile, this group of students missed out on the summer school "Getting Ready for Kindergarten" program and is seeing a delay in basic literacy and math skills compared to what would be expected in a normal year.
The middle/high school position would specifically address at-risk students who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and related school closures/virtual learning shifts.
"We have seen a marked increase in students who are struggling with mental well-being, engagement in learning and chronic absenteeism," said Kathy Volk, pupil services director.
"These challenges have resulted in greater learning and achievement gaps and an increased number of students at risk of not graduating from high school," Volk said.
She noted that the traditional school environment does not meet the needs of all students, especially those already at risk or who are particularly vulnerable or disengaged.
The full-time at-risk teacher position would oversee a (half-time) at-risk program at Jefferson Middle School and would provide expanded opportunities for students in the Bridges/SOAR program at Jefferson High School.
Superintendent Mark Rollefson said that the SOAR program has a very high level of participation right now, as many students are falling behind not only in academics but also in terms of social and emotional needs.
"The pandemic has added to these factors," he said.
The board also discussed adjusted school fees Monday.
Administration proposed making general registration fees for the next school year free at all levels, down from $20 at the elementary level, $35 at the middle school level and $45 at the high school level.
This one-year elimination of registration fees is made possible through government pandemic funds.
Rollefson noted that while the course and athletic fees have not been dropped, there are funds in place, backed by private donations to assist students whose families cannot afford these fees, so that all students can enjoy the same opportunities.
Class fees for courses requiring specialized materials would remain the same, as would athletic, student parking and band fees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.