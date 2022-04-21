JEFFERSON — The complex question of how local governments should interact and influence each other was at the heart of a Jefferson County board session Tuesday when the seemingly simple matter of whether a boat storage facility should be allowed to expand in the Town of Concord came before supervisors.
The board, by a voice vote on Tuesday, approved a rezoning petition for Donald and Nancy Brunson that will permit rezoning of their 7.4-acre property at W1432 County Highway B. The land will likely move from A-1 Exclusive Agricultural to A-2 Agricultural and Rural Business.
The Brunsons are planning to add five large boat storage buildings to the five they already have near the site. This will allow the Elkhorn-based boat storage business, Boathouse of Lake Country, to continue its operations on their property.
Numerous area residents, among them Concord Town Chairman Dale Konle, expressed their concerns to county supervisors and zoning officials that the storage facility, as its expansion is proposed, is not appropriate for the location.
Their concerns ranged from claims that the area will not drain stormwater properly, to the possibility the overall project has been insufficiently engineered, overall. They also said that it goes against the town’s comprehensive plan and that the county has changed its policy on how it assimilates town plans into its own.
At a recent county zoning hearing, Konle said, 40 people spoke against the rezoning, while the Realtor involved in the project supported it.
Konle voted against the rezoning at the town board level, while his board colleagues, Bill Ingersoll and Lloyd Zastrow, supported it.
Concord resident Sally Williams said the rezoning would be inconsistent with Town of Concord and Jefferson County comprehensive land-use plans.
Ronald Brandt, who lives adjacent to the property in question, was concerned about the watershed in the area.
“With all the units, there will be a lot more of a (drainage) problem,” he said.
Another neighbor, Mike Boucher of Concord, expressed his concern about stormwater drainage.
“A quarter of the (seven acre) property is going to be just buildings and that’s not counting if they put in asphalt for a driveway — or gravel,” he said. “We have not seen how big these buildings are going to be on this property. We have not seen any type of engineering, or whether there is going to be a retention pond somewhere. There needs to be more thought put in on what they want to do on that property.”
Pete Gross of Johnson Creek told the county board a comprehensive plan is “a plan and a guide, not a law.”
Gross said that people have “twisted the truth” and “formed a posse” with what he called “non-factual information” and that there is a plan for drainage. He said the county’s zoning committee did its due diligence and recommended approval, and the county board should ratify that.
Boathouse of Lake Country representatives assured the board that proper engineering for the new buildings are part of plans and there should be no problems.
Brunson told supervisors that he and his wife have lived on the property on County Highway B for 36 years and when he was approached by Boathouse of Lake Country to expand, he thought it was a good idea, because it made good sense from a business perspective. The current facility is located just to the west of County Highway F, with almost immediate access to Interstate 94 in both directions.
“This has passed the Concord Town Board (and zoning committee) and it should pass the county board, as well,” Brunson said.
As the board debated the matter, Jefferson County Corporation Counsel Blair Ward was asked by supervisor Dwayne Morris of Watertown to explain the matter from a legal perspective.
Ward said, according to state statutes, “The rezoning is a joint endeavor and doesn’t happen unless the town and the county want it to happen ... . Specifically, with a rezoning request, the county has the ability to approve a rezoning petition like this and the town has the authority to veto it. So, 40 days after it is passed, if the county does approve the rezoning, the town can veto it.”
Ward stated further that the county asked the town board if it was in favor of the rezoning and a majority of the board said it was. The county’s zoning committee acknowledged this and was recommending to the county board that the petition be approved.
As a result, supervisors took the recommendations of the town board and county zoning committee, and made its approval Tuesday.
“We have a number of people who are opposing the rezoning, but legally, we have a petition before the board and there is nothing preventing it,” Ward said. “We can deny the petition, but what basis does the county have to deny it? The board should focus on the county’s comprehensive plan and the county’s zoning ordinance, and the recommendation of the planning and zoning committee, and my opinion is that this is a petition that should be granted. There is nothing inappropriate about granting this petition. I see no issues. Issues have been raised by the public, but these aren’t issues that concern me.”
When approached for comment after the meeting, representatives of the boathouse storage facility, along with their attorney, declined to comment on their further plans for expansion or when it might happen.
Supervisor Jeff Johns, who represents Farmington, reminded his board colleagues that, after the county board’s approval of the rezoning petition, the Concord Town Board will have 40 days to decide if it wants to veto the rezoning.
“This project is in my district, outside of Farmington,” Johns said. “This is quite an issue there. The town board has an ‘off-ramp’ if that is what their constituents, and the town board, want to do.”
Konle said he is unsure whether the Concord Town Board will take up the matter again, because it would have to be Zastrow or Ingersoll who would initiate that move.
Zastrow said Wednesday afternoon that he and Ingersoll have no plans to encourage a review of their votes.
Konle said a possible next stop for the matter would be the circuit court of Jefferson County.
