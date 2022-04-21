The Jefferson County Republican Party is hosting a meet and greet with governor candidates that will feature Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson.

Also attending will be lieutenant governor candidates David Varnam, Cindy Werner and Kyle Yuds, along with secretary of state candidates Amy Loudenbeck and Jay Schroeder.

Other candidates invited are lieutenant governor candidates Will Martin and Jonathan Wichmann.

The event is Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Hay Loft, W2765 East Gate Drive, Watertown.

For more information contact Chairman@JeffersonCountyRepublicanParty.com.

