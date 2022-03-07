Nathan Olson Dodge County community development administrator Nathan Olson is a resource to current and future Dodge County businesses, communities and residents. Community development services are varying, as Dodge County is spread across 900 square miles containing 43 communities that almost 90,000 people call home.
During Nate’s 19 years at Dodge County, he has been involved in a variety of rural and urban activities that have proven to be successful and provide models for other communities to replicate. Areas of activities have included addressing broadband infrastructure deficiencies, balancing rural and urban community goals, leading manufacturing employer alliance, facilitate school district and employer activities, land use planning for cities/villages/towns, support city industrial expansion goals, facilitate business to business opportunities, recreational trail development, and leading county tourism activities.
Olson holds a bachelor of science degree from University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, specializing in regional analysis and community development.
1. Beatles or Rolling Stones? And why?
“Rolling Stones, nothing against the Beatles, I’m more of a classic rock guy.”
2. What one song do you need to turn the volume up when it comes on the radio?
“Thunderstruck by AC/DC.”
3. What other career would you have pursued if not for your current one?
“Dodge County Highway Commissioner I’m coming for you Brian (Field)!”
4. While there are many who fear public speaking you seem to enjoy it. Were you ever afraid to speak in public and what helped you over the hump?
“There definitely has been a few times it was unnerving to speak, but remembering my purpose of bringing entities/people together helps focus me.”
5. What do you enjoy doing when you’re not at work?
“Attending/coaching my kids sporting activities, as well as hunting and fishing when I can.”
6. Favorite family summer getaway as a child?
“I had limited getaways as a kid. I would say anywhere, but being grounded in my room.”
7. What is one food you know you shouldn’t have, but eat it when the opportunity arises?
“Bacon. I have a serious addiction to bacon.”
8. Coffee or orange juice in the morning? And why?
“Definitely coffee, especially in the winter. Nothing beats hot coffee on a cold day.”
9. If you’re at Baskin-Robbins what flavor ice cream do you get?
“Strawberry….see question No. 7 — similar to bacon. Can’t lay off of it.”
10. Night owl or early riser?
“Early riser. (There is) nothing better than watching the sun come up while drinking coffee sitting in a boat or in a tree stand (minus the coffee — deer don’t like the smell of coffee).”
