Watertown, WI (53094)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.