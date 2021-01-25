WHITEWATER — Carson M. Ellenwood, the son of Christian Ellenwood and Elisabeth Deussen, was chosen this year’s winner of the good citizen honor for his school. Sponsored by the Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the good citizen is chosen on the basis of academic success, leadership, dependability and service to his school and community.
Ellenwood ranks first in his class of 141 taking a rigorous schedule which includes many Advanced Placement classes. One of his advisors said of him, “He has a brilliant mind, incredible work ethic and a respectful attitude toward others.”
Throughout high school he has been involved in many different activities. He was on the math team, in the first robotics club, played basketball, ran cross country and was a member of French Club. He served as treasurer of the French National Honor Society and president of the school’s National Honor Society.
In 2020, Ellenwood was nominated for Badger Boys State and he was his school’s representative for the Wisconsin Leadership Seminar in 2019. Also, the Optimist Club named him “Youth of the Month” in 2019.
As far as his service to his school, Ellenwood spent more than 40 hours in 2019 tutoring students in the After School Study Center, and he was a mentor for the city’s Lego League. Concerning volunteer service, he said, “The most fulfilling experience for me is helping others reach their potential.”
In the future, Ellenwood plans to major in mathematics or physics and then pursue graduate degrees which could lead to a career in astrophysics or applied mathematics.
One of Ellenwood’s teachers said of him, “Carson goes above and beyond in everything he does and this shows in both his school work and his dedication to others outside of school.”
