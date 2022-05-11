CONCORD — The Concord Town Board approved a zoning request for David Beres at W158 Concord Center Drive when it met Monday night.
Beres requested to rezone a lot from A-3 to A-2, along with a conditional use permit, to allow storage of contractor’s equipment for a landscaping business.
A request for reconsideration by two board members, from the January meeting, where they approved construction of 10 additional boat storage buildings, remained unchanged. The property belongs to Donald and Nancy Brunson, and is located at W1432 County Road B.
The zoning request met strong opposition from the plan committee, neighbors, and other town residents, due to not complying with the Comprehensive Plan.
The treasurer’s report, along with monthly bills were approved for payment.
DuWayne Hunt, highway foreman, reported on road patching, brushing and park mowing.
The board approved a fuel contract with FS Insight for diesel fuel.
Mark Flood, fire chief of Sullivan, addressed the board and residents with a brief report and update.
A Jefferson County deputy gave a brief report. With the nicer weather, people should keep their vehicles, dwelling and garage doors locked.
No parking signs on Concord Center Drive located by the Concord Inn will be revised due to complaints by a neighbor.
