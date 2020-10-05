A four-term Republican incumbent faces a Democratic challenger in the 39th Assembly District that covers Beaver Dam and the eastern half of Dodge County in the Nov. 3 election. The term is for two years.
Mark Born (I)
Party: Republican
Age: 44
Address: 135 Franklin St., Beaver Dam
Family: Married, one child
Job: State legislator
Other public service: Member: Downtown Beaver Dam, Inc.; Friends of Horicon Marsh; Dodge County Historical Society (vice president); Leadership Beaver Dam Steering Committee; Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association (former vice president); Republican Party of Dodge County (former chair); Beaver Dam Elks Lodge 1540; Trinity Church United Methodist, Beaver Dam. Beaver Dam Fire and Police Commission, 2003–05; Beaver Dam City Council, 2005–09. Elected to Assembly since 2012.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science and history, Gustavus Adolphus College
Website: votemarkborn.com
Izzy Hassey Nevarez
Party: Democratic
Age: 39
Address: N5094 Butternut Court, Juneau
Family: Married
Job: Certified banker, Associated Bank
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Community engagement coordinator at Thrivent Financial, 2017-2018; volunteer for the Playground Movement since 2019 and Second Harvest Food Pantry since 2018
Education: High school diploma, Palatine High School, Palatine, Illinois
Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of of your district?
Born: I have always promised to represent our common-sense conservative values in Madison. That’s what I’ve done by investing in local roads, education, and healthcare. I also responded to local ideas by introducing legislation that ultimately became law. By taking the values of this district to Madison, we have a worked together to continue to make Wisconsin a great place to live, work, and raise a family.
Hassey Nevarez: I believe that the concerns and struggles of all my constituents are important. My opponent is focused on preserving what he believes are “conservative” values. And, I don’t believe that adequately represents the real-life needs of everyday people. The question that will govern all of my legislative decisions will be, “What obstacles can I remove as my constituents pursue the American Dream?”
What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin, and what legislation would you propose to address it?
Born: We need to rebuild economy security from the damage done by the pandemic. Wisconsin had a strong economy prior to COVID-19 and working together I am confident we can bounce back even stronger. By building on my strong record of reform that made Wisconsin an even better place to do business, I am committed to safely rebuilding our economy.
Hassey Nevarez: The most important issue right now is COVID-19. We need to come together and support Governor Evers mask mandate extension especially now that positive test results and hospitalizations have gone up in Dodge County.
How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?
Born: The state constitution requires the legislature to draw the maps so they should be drawn by legislative action. The legislature should take input from a variety of sources as they draw the maps in compliance with state and federal law.
Hassey Nevarez: Governor Evers proposal that we have a third party, non-partisan draw up our district lines is the way to go. We would then have fair maps and it will ensure meaningful elections in which all votes cast are counted.
