Was the pandemic to thank for the fact the Watertown Police Department witnessed an overall decrease in crimes last year?
In 2020, there were 16 rape reports down 12 from the 28 in 2019. Assault reports dropped to 82 last year from 124 in 2019. Burglary reports also decreased from 32 to 14 last year. Theft reports declined from 202 in 2019 to 167 last year. In 2020, there were five vehicle thefts down from 10.
However, robbery reports jumped five to seven from the two reported in 2019.
The department also recorded a rise in the city’s emergency detentions and detoxifications in 2020.
“While we do not know the exact reasons for the increase this year, we can speculate about likely contributing factors,” said Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski.
He speculated the jump in emergency detentions and detoxifications could be related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kaminski said with COVID-19 closing most schools, churches and workplaces and the lack of employment and lack of inpatient and outpatient mental health services, fear of the the COVID-19 infection and an overall disruption to most of the population’s routine and lifestyle this may have led to increase in emergency detentions and detoxifications.
“Other possible contributing factors were the political upheaval across the nation and a very contentious election,” he said.
The department recorded 45 emergency detentions, an increase of 17 from 2019 and 22 detoxifications, a jump of 12 from last year.
An emergency detention is when an individual is deemed a risk to themselves and others. A detoxification is a situation in which an individual has consumed alcohol or drugs to where they can’t care for themselves and may be in danger of a medical emergency if left alone.
“There is clearly no rhyme or reason for the increase in the numbers,” Kaminski said. “While we hope for the overall numbers to decrease, the department will continue to carefully evaluate these situations with the goal of assisting patients properly through their time of difficulty.”
Domestic violence was not immune to influence from the pandemic in 2020. Officers investigated 112 domestic abuse cases in 2020 down from 160 in 2019 and 142 in 2018.
Also, Watertown police officers responded to 16,578 calls in 2020 with an average of 45 a day. There were 7,318 or 44% that occurred during the afternoon shift, 6,936 or 42% during the day shift and 2,324 or 14% during the overnight shift.
The top 10 calls for service included disorderly conduct, 22%; check welfare complaints, 18%; suspicious acts, 16%; accidents and parking complaints both at 8%, abandoned vehicles and bad driving complaints both at 7%; found property, 6%; and theft and domestic calls were both at 4%.
In 2020, Watertown officers applied force to 39 people. Kaminski said in some circumstances there were more than one event involving reportable use of force during the same incident. There was a total of 88 applications of force.
Kaminski said on Jan. 1, 2001, the Watertown Police Department implemented a use of force policy that requires an officer to report the following:
• Any action resulting in the discharge of a firearm (which a subject was shot at but was not struck and it was determined the man shot himself in the head following a traffic stop where a Taser was deployed, but was not effective. Shots within the vehicle were fired and officers returned fire. A firearm was found in the vehicle);
• Any action involving the pointing of a firearm at a person (29 times);
• Any action that results in or is alleged to have resulted in injury or death of another person, none;
• Any force applied through the use of lethal or less-lethal weapons such as pointing a Taser at individual, 8; firing a Taser, 3; pepper spray, 3; and decentralization, which is key to community policing allowing the police officers to become part of the culture and community, 23.
“Fortunately, most encounters with the police occur without having to use force,” Kaminski said. “Presence and dialogue works most of the time. In fact, Watertown police received 16,578 calls in 2020. It’s truly impressive that in all of the interactions, officers only had to use force on 42 calls.”
Kaminski added his department complies with prohibiting the use of chokeholds, except in situations where deadly force is allowed by law.
