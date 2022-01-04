JUNEAU – Dodge County will get a $3.7 million share of a $21 billion settlement from opioid manufacturers, but no decision has been made on where the funds are headed.
According to a county board resolution approved Dec. 21, “The people of the State of Wisconsin and its communities have been harmed by misfeasance, nonfeasance and malfeasance committed by certain entities that engage in manufacture, marketing, promotion, distribution or dispensing of an opioid analgesic.”
The largest pharmaceutical distributors: McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its parent company Johnson & Johnson have agreed to a tentative settlement. If adopted by litigating states and local units of government, the distributors will pay to the plaintiffs a maximum of $21 billion over 18 years with Johnson & Johnson paying $5 billion over nine years.
Eligible uses of the settlement proceeds are restricted to opioid abatement and mitigation.
A total of $402 million is expected for Wisconsin and the attorneys who pursued the compensation. A total of 70% of that total will be allocated to local governments in Wisconsin totaling $282 million. Dodge County is eligible to receive 1.302% of the total Wisconsin settlement which amounts to to just under $3.7 million.
The settlement agreement and its appendices fills 28 pages. Listed under one of the exhibits are prioritized abatement strategies including:
• Naxalone or other FDA-approved drug to reverse opioid overdoses.
• Medication Assisted Treatment distribution and other treatment.
• Pregnant and postpartum women.
• Expanding treatment for neonatal abstinence syndrome.
• Expansion of warm hand-off programs and recovery services.
• Treatment for incarcerated population.
• Prevention programs.
• Expanding syringe service programs.
Dodge County Supervisor David Frohling of Watertown, who chairs the finance committee, said the settlement’s funds are not in the county’s hands yet, but as part of the terms, they are earmarked for prevention and cures for those addicted to opioids.
“The funds would need to go where there are opioid-related costs,” Frohling said, “but we haven’t looked at where or what department would receive those funds as of yet.”
He said the Dodge County Board of Supervisors will decide where the funds go at a later date.
Last month, the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors voted to allow the county to try to repair some of the damage done by opioids by entering into a $2.9 million settlement agreement with pharmaceutical companies that dispensed the painkillers.
After becoming addicted to these legally prescribed medications, some people moved on to cheaper street heroin and even stronger fentanyl. This resulted in numerous overdose deaths in Dodge and Jefferson counties that continue to this day.
According to information provided by Jefferson County, between 1999 and 2013, the amount of opioids dispensed in the United States quadrupled, with nearly 207 million opioid prescriptions being written in 2013 and almost 259 million in 2014.
According to 2015 data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in 2013, more than one third of United States citizens had used prescription opioids, with a significant number of those resulting in addiction.
The Wisconsin Counties Association researched the issue and found that lawsuits filed in other states have alleged that certain pharmaceutical companies knew that profits could significantly increase if they were able to market and sell opioids for long-term use.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.