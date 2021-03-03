MADISON — State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, along with fellow legislators introduced the “Protecting Women in Sports Act” at a press conference in the Wisconsin State Capitol Tuesday.
The proposed legislation would protect women/girls in athletic pursuits by ensuring equal opportunity for competition and achievements.
Dittrich and members of the Legislature were joined by student athletes, parents, school board members, an Ironman competitor and a former Olympian.
Parents are driving the response to the growing questions over trans athletes competing against young women in high school sports, Dittrich said.
“On June 23, 1972 Title IX became ensconced in federal civil rights law. That law was historic in its provisions honoring and protecting the abilities and achievements of women in their own divisions of competitive sports. Prior to that time, females were not offered the opportunities to compete in anything other than informal activities resulting in a lack equipment, resources, and scholarships.
“Since its passage in my youth, Title IX has made a way for women to be inspired by the high achievement of other women. Educational and competitive opportunities have been opened up through scholarships and tournaments. The 38th Assembly District’s own Lady L-Cats from Lake Mills would not have had the chance to enjoy their phenomenal accomplishment this past weekend securing a state title without the passage of Title IX," Dittrich said.
“So today, at the beginning of Women’s History Month, it is my honor to stand with my female colleagues, especially Sen. Kathy Bernier and state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, in introducing Wisconsin’s “Protecting Women in Sports Act.”
The legislation is two different bills, one for K-12 students and the other for college students. Her plan would create three categories for athletics at both the high school and college level in the state. One for men, one for women and a co-ed category.
Currently, the NCAA allows trans athletes to compete in the sport and gender of their choice.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association bans boys from competing on girls’ teams. There are some exceptions where a girl could play with the boys. In most cases, the WIAA leaves the decision about trans athletes to local school districts.
