JUNEAU — After authorities received a tip, a second person was charged for his alleged role in a home invasion three years ago in Watertown.
Devon Robinson, 34, of Milwaukee is facing a felony count of armed robbery with use of force and burglary of a building or dwelling both as a party to a crime. If convicted, Robinson would face 52 1/2 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, a Watertown police officer was dispatched to a home at a property on Louisa Street in May 2018. A woman told the officer she was sleeping when two people awakened her. One of the individuals pointed a gun and demanded money and marijuana.
In the following days, police spoke with witnesses, who noticed two suspicious individuals walking near the home and reviewed security footage that tied the suspects a red pickup truck, the complaint said
Tommie Plummer, 30, of Watertown was identified as as the vehicle’s driver, the complaint said. He initially denied involvement in the crime, but later admitted a person shorted him in a drug deal. Plummer admitted to taking 28 grams of marijuana and $800 from the property, according to the criminal complaint.
Plummer was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison last year.
In 2019, an inmate, who was in the same pod at the Dodge County Jail with Plummer, told investigators Plummer identified Robison as the second person involved in the robbery, the complaint said.
Testing allegedly found Robinson’s DNA at the scene of the crime.
Robinson has an initial appearance scheduled for Monday before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.