Watertown Common Council members will now have their kick at the can April 19 as a proposal to open a bar across from Glenn’s Market was recommended by the city’s plan commission Monday.
The bar, which was formally known as Cherry Bomb Beer and Burgers, would be located at 715 W. Main St.
A public hearing for the bar was held April 4 at a Watertown Common Council meeting. where two nearby residents expressed their concern for the possibility of noise.
On Monday, Candice Grams said she and her husband, Robert, have owned the bar for 20 years. She also said the property has been home to a bar for a century.
“We don’t want to lose the history there,” she told plan commissioners Monday. “We want to see it continue to be run as a family bar…This business is part of our retirement planning.”
She said they have put $200,000 in improvements into the bar, such as new coolers.
She asked plan commissioners for some consistency with the other bars in the city and their hours of operation.
Grams said the other bars have a closing time of 2 a.m. during the weekdays and 2:30 a.m. on the weekends.
She said her patrons work second shift and generally come in for two to three beers to relax and don’t cause trouble.
“We’re the only bar on that side of town,” she said. “People will walk from their homes and come to our bar.”
She said the bar was closed after the Wisconsin governor set certain restrictions for the public when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It was during this time the Grams needed to renew the liquor license with the bar, but failed to do so.
Watertown Zoning and Floodplain Administrator/Grant Writer Jacob Maas said the person who was leasing the bar from the Grams allowed the license to lapse. The Grams do not run the bar, but own the property it is on.
Candice Grams said she and her husband were waiting for a “safe time” for the bar to open, but they didn’t get the opportunity.
“We were waiting for a sort of a safe zone,” she said. “Thank you, COVID! Thank you, Governor!”
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said the law places the burden on citizens to renew their permits and it’s not up to the city to remind them. She also said the previous bar had some demerit points assessed against it.
Alderperson James Romlein said if there is a problem with the bar the city does have the point system to rely on for enforcement based on calls to law enforcement.
Maas agreed.
“If there are some nuisances associated with the bar, the city does have repercussions in place to deal with them,” Maas said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.