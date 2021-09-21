Gemuetlichkeit's 50th celebration sees record crowds

JEFFERSON — A few years ago, some local folks doubted whether Gemuetlichkeit Days, Jefferson’s annual German heritage festival, would make it to its 50th anniversary.
Following a canceled anniversary event in 2020 and with the COVID-19 pandemic still trailing on, 2021’ delayed fest could have been a bust.
Instead, two years of pent-up anticipation and community spirit all combined to make the delayed “50th” a record-breaking one, with crowds far in excess of those seen in recent years — or perhaps ever.
“It’a great time to be together with friends and family after what we’ve all been through the last couple of years,” said past queen Kelly Becker.
Indeed, attendees came from near and far, some folks coming out of long-standing tradition and others coming for the first time.
The three-day event, which ran Friday through Sunday, included multiple live bands; German food, dress, dance and entertainment; and a variety of fun contests from the rolling pin toss to a classic car show to sauerkraut eating to the stein lifting competition.
On Saturday night, the Jefferson County Fair Park Activity Center’s “Black Forest Garten” drew a good proportion of some graduating classes of Jefferson High School, transforming G-Days into an unofficial class reunion. Meanwhile, extended family members from throughout the area also reunited to celebrate that Gemuetlichkeit spirit – which translates roughly to “good friends, good food and drink, good times and good cheer.”
Many came to relive old memories, and to make some special new ones.
One such moment came during a band break on Saturday night. Before starting up the stein lifting contest, Gemuetlichkeit president Mike Landers yielded the microphone to Jefferson resident Bryce Krause, who called his girlfriend Morgan Toebe up and proposed to her on bended knee before a crowd of hundreds.
Toebe’s jaw dropped, but moments later, she was wearing a new diamond ring and posing for photos taken by a bevy of friends and acquaintances.
Rylie Thomas, who described herself as Toebe’s best friend since the second-grade, said that she was honored to be present for the big moment.
“I had no idea this was even going to happen,” said Thomas, of Johnson Creek. “I wasn’t even planning on being here, but somebody took my shift at work and here I am. I am so happy for her!”
Gloria Hafemeister of Hustisford, a polka enthusiast, said she grew up doing polka dancing and has never missed Jefferson’s big festival since she first came to Gemuetlichkeit Days around 1980.
She has years and years of great memories of dancing away the night with friends, to the music of polka greats like Steve Meisner and Keith Gennerman.
Over the years, she said has gotten to know not only the polka crowd but also the musicians themselves, and recently she was the proud recipient of an accordion from Gennerman. She’s currently in the process of taking accordion lessons online.
“We’ve all had some unique challenges this last year,” Gennerman said. “It has been the same for us (band members.) The fact that we could put this band together to play at Gemuetlichkeit’s 50th year was really special for us. I’ve been here for at least half of that 50 years and played for a lot of them.”
Tim Bare of Jefferson said he literally grew up at Gemuetlichkeit Days. From the early ‘70s when the festival first started, he came out every year, cheering on his dad’s beer-drinking team and enjoying the general festival atmosphere.
Bare proudly looked on when his parents Andy and Marcia Bare were named Gemuetlichkeit king and queen in 2001 and he has always been there to help the group celebrate.
Saturday night, he could be found reminiscing with former classmates and friends, many of them distantly related.
“We all grew up going to Gemuetlichkeit Days,” said Pat Wedl, a 1977 Jefferson High School grad. “This festival has always served as a gathering place for our whole class and our extended families.”
On both Friday and Saturday nights, Jolene Hans-Wedl paid tribute to her late mother, Lucille Hans, wearing authentic German dirndls originally owned by her mother – one of them dating from the very first year of the fest. On the finely embroidered red dirndl, Hans-Wedl pinned a photo of her mother in the same dress back when the fest started in 1971.
“It’s so nice to see all of the people here again, just like in the old days,” said Carol Wright of Jefferson on Friday night. “I used to come to Gemuetlichkeit Days every night for all three days.”
Wright said that she hadn’t attended the fest in several years, but she just had to come out for the 50th anniversary celebration and to see all of the kings and queens from over the years.
“To come back and see these big crowds, it’s just wonderful,” Wright said.
King and queen
Reigning over festivities Friday, Saturday and Sunday were Jeff and Debbie Hans, 2021 king and queen, who had the dubious distinction of being Gemuetlichkeit’s longest royals-in-waiting.
Chosen early in 2020 by the selection committee, the Hanses had to keep their new royal identity a secret not for a few months as in a normal year, but for a whole year and a half due to the cancellation of both May Ball and Gemuetlichkeit Days in 2020.
The new royals finally got to announce their big news at the 2021 May Ball, attending numerous parades and other events over the summer as the “face of Gemuetlichkeit” before reaching the highlight of their reign, the three-day German heritage festival.
“They have done just a dynamic job representing our festival and the city,” said Kelly Becker, past queen.
“They’re just an excellent king and queen,” said Steve Pauli, a former king. “There’s a lot of history in that family and they’re very dedicated to Gemuetlichkeit and Jefferson.”
Activities
Pretty much every aspect of this year’s festival saw greater attendance than in recent years, from the daytime activities to the nighttime live music and contests. One event that saw burgeoning participation was the children’s ethnic costume contest Saturday morning.
“I’m overwhelmed,” said past queen Kelly Becker, who oversees the costume contest. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years, and I have never seen this many participants.”
Some of these participants came from distant parts of the state, or even out-of-state – such as siblings Jack and Maddie Allen, ages 4 and 7 respectively, who traveled from Michigan to attend.
Arlowe Blaszak, 4, of De Pere, visited the festival with her grandparents, who live in the area. They noted that Arlowe’s mother, Ashley Dahle Blaszak, won the costume competition herself 34 years before at the age of 18 months.
Some of the children wore authentic German or handmade outfits that had been passed down through two or three generations of the same family.
The costume contest served as one highlight in extended family get-togethers centering on Gemuetlichkeit Days.
The most far-flung visitors to the fest as a whole, however, were Jefferson High School’s foreign exchange students, Haoming Li of China and Felipe Torres of Brazil, who were out bright and early Saturday morning at the Randy Schopen Foundation’s “Pretzel Polka” 5K run/walk, which supports charitable causes throughout the county and which in recent years has kicked off Gemuetlichkeit’s Saturday schedule.
The foreign exchange students said they were enjoying soaking up Jefferson culture, its German heritage as well as Americana, and they looked forward to celebrating Gemuetlichkeit’s anniversary with the people of the community.
The foreign exchange students would also be out on Sunday, when they’d represent the Jefferson High School AFS club in the Giant Gemuetlichkeit Parade, waving flags from their countries of origin in among all of the German and American ones.
Parade
Sunday’s parade also saw fantastic turnout, both as to entries and to spectators. The event included 60 units, with five full marching bands – Jefferson Middle School, Jefferson High School, Milton, Deerfield, Lakeside Lutheran, and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawk Marching Band, various floats, animals and organizations, the “Happy Whistlers” from Cottage Grove, and numerous modern and historic fire and ambulance units, police squads and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department’s Honor Guard.
The parade also featured numerous antique tractors and cars, many of which have appeared at past fests. These ranged from Lake Mills couple Cliff and Vi Topel’s 1919 Ford and Jefferson resident Lyle Punzel’s 1922 Ford Model T to muscle cars and convertibles from the 1970s.
Among those entering vehicles was Windy Frohmader, a World War II vet who was marking his 50th year with a car in the parade.
Finally, the traditional Gemuetlichkeit castle float carried the king and queen, accompanied by an entourage dozens and dozens strong of folks in German dirndls and lederhosen.
Walking out in front of the waving, polkaing group was Gary Gustaveson, who has attended every single festival bar none and as proof was wearing a vest covered in buttons from all of the past years.
After this year, Gustaveson said he is donating his vest and buttons to the Jefferson Historical Museum.
The parade alone costs $10,000 to $15,000 to put on, and is supported almost entirely by local donations and sponsorships, said Becker. “It has been a tough year for the economy, and yet so many businesses and organizations donated to support our festival,” Becker said. “We greatly appreciate that.”
“It’s been an incredible weekend,” said Judy Wollin, past president of the organization. “It has been great to see everyone come out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.