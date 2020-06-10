The business of crime scene cleanup and biohazard remediation not only involves cleanup of blood, fluids and human tissue, but in extreme cases, a building must undergo reconstruction of walls, ceilings, floors and even HVAC systems.
Terry Zastrow, CEO of Zastrow Building Maintenance Co. Inc. (ZBM) of Watertown and her colleagues frequently must do building reconstruction at scenes they encounter.
“Offering reconstruction helps the family,” she said. “The family has so much to deal with after a traumatic event. They don’t have time to worry about remediating and repairing anything. They are going through grief and we do what we can to help ease their pain. We offer options for restoring their home. Depending on the event, we will reconstruct the area, so that the homeowner will not see the damaged room or area and get that constant reminder of the tragedy that happened.”
Not only is Zastrow master-certified in Biohazard Remediation, but she also holds certifications with OSHA, has FEMA Incident Command Training, and credentials in sanitation and public health. She is required to maintain industry minimums of credits annually and must take OSHA refresher courses to maintain its certifications. Zastrow is responsible for servicing FEMA District V through the Certified Bio Recovery Network. District V covers Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.
Zastrow also works with a network of highly trained American Bio-Recovery Association (ABRA) certified bio-recovery technicians. According to Zastrow, ABRA’s member companies have the training and knowledge to handle gruesome events such as suicides, shootings, mass-casualties, stabbings, fecal contamination, spoilage and other emergencies. ABRA Member companies have also been on the front lines for the decontamination of Anthrax, Norovirus, MRSA (methicillin resistant Staph), Coronavirus, superbugs, listeria, and many other types of dangerous bacteria and viruses. ABRA members can can also help decontaminate facilities impacted by controlled substances.
Zastrow is the only active ABRA Master-Certified Bio-Recovery Technician in the state of Wisconsin. There are only 17 such technicians in the world.
“And to my knowledge, I don’t believe there are any other certified crime scene cleaning companies in Watertown,” she said.
One of the more challenging things about crime scene remediation for Zastrow is how she can get the word out that her firm even performs it.
“Government officials really can’t make recommendations,” she said. “I believe it may be construed as a conflict of interest. I think that most people hear about us by word-of-mouth. Some hear about us through our business cards, or the subtle advertisement on company vehicles.”
Although any cleanup of human biohazard material could trigger an adverse psychological reaction in workers, Zastrow said this has never happened at ZBM and counseling is provided, if needed.
In addition to ZBM, Arch Angels BioRecovery Inc. of Aurora, Illinois is a choice that people have in Dodge and Jefferson counties if they need biohazard remediation. Others include Aftermath, Act Remediation Services, ABC Crime Scene Cleanup and Brookfield-based Bio-Wisconsin. In addition to biohazard remediation, some of these firms clean up methamphetamine labs and living situations where hoarding has occurred. Industrial waste spills may also be covered.
Rene’ Summerville, a representative for ArchAngels, described how the business works.
Summerville is a former physical therapist who married into biohazard remediation when she wed Tao Martinez, founder of ArchAngels. The company has served southern Wisconsin since 2005. It works in most of the U.S., but has its focus in the Midwest. Martinez learned about the need for a company such as his after flipping houses he purchased at sheriff’s sales. Martinez would buy houses at these events, but was not permitted to see the insides of the homes prior to purchase. This led to surprises in terms of biohazards he would discover. Martinez learned he had a capacity for remediating these damages, to the point he made it his career.
Like Zastrow, Summerville said the company’s team members must have physical and mental strength, along with endurance and a knowledge of the construction industry. They must also have a strong sense of compassion, because they frequently need to console family members.
An assignment for ArchAngels typically begins with a phone call from the family of a deceased person who has been directed to them by the internet, word-of-mouth, by law enforcement or a medical examiner.
ArchAngels’ website warned that, although it is a legal option, members of the general public should not try to clean a crime scene themselves.
“You risk exposing yourself to pathogens and other toxic chemicals that are grave risks to your health,” it said. “Attempting to restore a site yourself can result in further emotional trauma, something that we would never want to put one of our customers through. We strongly recommend leaving the clean-up process to trusted professionals who have the tools and protective equipment, as well as the expertise, to safely clean a crime scene to the highest sanitation levels.”
In many cases, the first thing potential customers ask of remediation agencies is about cost. Frequently, services provided by biohazard remediation firms are covered by homeowner’s insurance, although Summerville said even some insurance company representatives are unfamiliar with the concept of crime/trauma cleanup coverage, or even if their agencies offer it. Summerville said one of the biggest challenges in her job is working with insurance companies.
“Every scene is different and each (assignment) is estimated based on its own merit,” the ArchAngels website stated. “The costs related to our service varies based on the extent of damage to the structure and its contents. It is very difficult to immediately provide an estimate for services, as much of the scope of work required is determined while the work itself is in progress. Some of the factors that determine cost include, but are not limited to, how far biological fluids have traveled, if flooring needs to be removed, how many layers of flooring are compromised, if joists and beams have been affected, if walls and ceilings require cleaning, the amount of personal property affected and, if there is an odor, if those organic vapors have embedded themselves in the structure.”
Summerville called her firm’s crews a special breed, whose members are compassionate people who frequently have to offer a shoulder to cry on. She said crews ask that families not be present in their work areas, because they don’t want the last image of their loved one to be one of violence or decomposition.
“These situations can be very difficult and psychological for the families,” she said, adding ArchAngels’ crews are satisfied simply with the gratitude of the families and friends of the lost loved one.
“This is a service that no one thinks would exist and people appreciate it. The crews console them,” Summerville said.
ArchAngels teams tend to stay together for a long time and develop strong bonds within their memberships. Summerville said the trauma and often gruesome situations they deal with can only be understood within their peer group. ArchAngels turnover rate for employees is low when compared to many other such firms. Summerville said counseling is available for ArchAngels team members, but is rarely used. She said the most effective psychological support often comes through commiserating with fellow crew members.
“Counselors can’t relate,” Summerville said. “They wouldn’t know what to say. In talking with a coroner, our crew members can also find commonality. They can understand. These are people who are not grossed-out by this. Some police officers even have trouble with it.”
Summerville said suicides comprise the largest percentage of its human biohazard cleanup, at about 60 percent. Unattended deaths make up about 30 percent and homicides, 10 percent. Other, less-dramatic biohazard cases also present themselves and are addressed by firms such as ZBM and ArchAngels. These include sites where a person infected with a virus has been active, robberies, struggles and break-ins in which a thief may have been cut on broken glass.
“We covered one in which a blind person cut themselves, didn’t know it and they bled everywhere. Not every victim we address has died, but unfortunately a majority have,” Summerville said. “Suicides are the most prevalent, with unattended deaths rising in the summer, because the elderly often die from the heat and lack of air conditioning. In the summer, also, the decomposition process accelerates. So in winter, our cases decrease dramatically and we do not see the types of damage that we do in the summers.”
Summerville also said business slows in the winter because homicides decrease.
“People are not outside and interacting in the winter the way they do in the summer,” she said. “Summer is ridiculous. It’s crazy.”
According to Zastrow and Summerville, when biohazardous human waste is collected, it is officially classified as “hazardous biomedical waste” and an outside company that specializes in such disposal is contacted.
“We call on firms similar to those used by hospitals to dispose of blood and material from surgeries,” Summerville said. “The people who handle this for us will dispose of it through high heat or steam, or it will be incinerated. There are detailed records that need to be maintained. There are manifests. There are fly-by-night companies that would bypass this, but we maintain strict records.”
Zastrow said ZBM also follows strict governmental guidelines when it disposes of its biohazards.
In keeping with what government officials have said about the matter, Zastrow and Summerville agreed people should be wary when engaging with crime scene and other biohazard cleanup organizations.
“There are a lot of disconnected phone numbers in the industry, and I go to conferences where you see these people and then you never see them again,” Summerville said. “They form their businesses and then they find it’s not so easy to do.”
