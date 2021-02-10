Beaver Dam man appears in court on seventh OWI charge

JUNEAU — A 38-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit Court Friday on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated— seventh offense.
Daniel Laufenberg also is charged with misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering. If found guilty of the offenses, he could face up to 13 years in prison.
Laufenberg appeared Friday before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim who placed him on a $10,000 cash bond.
As conditions of his bond, he may not use, possess or control any controlled substance without a valid prescription or drug paraphernalia nor be in the presence of anyone who does.
He must maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He shall not be in a motor vehicle operated by anyone under the influence of any intoxicant.
He also shall not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.
According to the complaint, a woman in the Town of Trenton reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday that an unwanted man was at her home, and that he had just assaulted her boyfriend with a hammer and would not leave.
A deputy arrived at 7:41 p.m. and saw the keys for Laufenberg’s car on top of his vehicle. The deputy searched for Laufenberg, but did not find him until he came out from behind a garage.
Laufenberg said the woman’s boyfriend had hit him with a sledgehammer, but investigators found that was untrue. However, Laufenberg had a head wound, but it was not from the boyfriend hitting him in the head with a hammer, the complaint states.
Laufenberg told officers he had pulled into the driveway because he believed his friend lived there.
Laufenberg told the officer he had been sober for a while but had drank three beers on Wednesday. He refused a preliminary Breathalyzer test at the scene, but agreed to one when he reached the jail. The test had a reading of .135. A reading of .08 is considered evidence of intoxication.
Laufenberg had previously been found guilty of OWI in 2006, 2007, 2013, twice in 2016 and 2018.
He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday in Dodge County Circuit Court.
