LEFT: Alliant Energy and Wisconsin Public Service crews were busy Thursday going from residence to residence restarting pilot lights after 1,100 homes in the City of Juneau were without natural gas. RIGHT: Alliant Energy employees put notices on City of Juneau residents’ doors after the power was turned back on Thursday.
JUNEAU — Alliant Energy and Wisconsin Public Service crews were busy Thursday going from residence to residence restarting pilot lights after 1,100 homes in the City of Juneau and its surrounding area were without power following a traffic crash Wednesday, which damaged a natural gas pipe, creating a large natural gas leak.
“We had five residences within a 1-mile radius evacuated,” said Amy Haase-Nehls, Dodge County emergency management director. “This was a big line by the Dodge County Humane Society. You could smell the natural gas all the way into Horicon. When you’re dealing with natural gas, it’s always a dangerous situation.”
Haase-Nehls said she and Dodge County Emergency Management Deputy Director Joe Meagher heard the incident over their scanner Wednesday afternoon.
She said Meagher, Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies and Juneau Fire Department members immediately assessed the scene and shut the area down to local traffic.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported the traffic crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 26 near the Dodge County Airport about 1 mile north of Juneau. Electricity had been temporarily shut off, but had been restored by 4:30 p.m.
Alliant Energy said late Wednesday they expected the natural gas repairs would last at least eight hours.
She said the airport and a nearby BP gas station were also evacuated in Juneau.
Haase-Nehls said crews already began restoring power Thursday morning in the Town of Minnesota Junction and Village of Burnett.
“Crews are now going door-to-door now helping residents restart their pilot lights,” she said Thursday.
She said the Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had an alternate heat source during the gas leak and were able to shelter in place.
Haase-Nehls said there was warming centers set up at Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon and Horicon High School. However, she said no one used them.
“I think in times like these, especially in our area, people will stay with other family members or friends,” Haase-Nehls said.
She said there were no injuries. “It was good to see the teamwork and see the problem get solved safely,” Haase-Nehls said.
