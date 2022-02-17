Allon to see wage hike

Alex Allon will see an increase on his next check from the city.
Allon, who serves as the strategic initiatives and development coordinator for the City of Watertown’s Redevelopment Authority, will see his hourly wage jump from $30.83 to $40.24.
The wage increase was unanimously approved by common council members Tuesday.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said the increase will go into effect immediately.
Before council members voted Tuesday, Watertown Alderman Eric Schmid asked, “What is the reasoning for the upgrade?”
McFarland said the city re-evaluated the position.
“This is the first we had it (the position) so we’ve done that with others,” she explained. “Once we create it we evaluate it after we’ve been through a year of it. We sent it to Carlson Dettmann and they came back at a higher grade.”
Carlson Dettmann Consulting in Madison is a management consulting firm with expertise in compensation strategies, employee relations and related business services.
“This is a position we share with the RDA so it’s predominately funded by the RDA,” McFarland said. “I think it’s 70/30 they fund it.”
Allon began his role as the strategic initiatives and development coordinator last March.
This full-time position was created to further advance the work of the RDA while strategically aligning RDA goals with city initiatives.
Allon received his undergraduate degree in project management from Colorado State University and completed his master’s degree in urban and regional planning with a concentration in community economic development. Throughout his career, he has been involved in a number of projects including consulting work with the City of Middleton and the City of Durand, both in Wisconsin.
Allon works under the mayor’s direction and has an office at city hall.
