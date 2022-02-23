JEFFERSON — Acknowledging concerns other area leaders in the social work and health fields outlined about alcohol misuse in the community in Tuesday’s Daily Times, officials from across the spectrum of law enforcement in Jefferson County said booze drives many entries in their daily log books and steals time officers could use to handle other matters.
Jefferson Police Chief Ken Pileggi, Watertown Police Department Assistant Chief Ben Olsen and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Jeff Park discussed problems that alcohol causes in their jurisdictions and elsewhere.
“Alcohol consumption is truly a challenge, not only in our county, but statewide,” Pileggi said, adding his department handled more than its share of public intoxication and disorderly conduct incidents in 2021. “In many, but not all instances with disorderly conduct, alcohol is a huge contributing factor. We also had a high number of detoxes that we conducted in 2021. Drunken driving is also a huge problem — especially when a car crash is involved. In some domestic violation investigations, alcohol is clearly part of the problem.”
Pileggi said that in other categories of police-involved incidents and crimes, alcohol has clearly been a factor.
Parker said alcohol causes problems on area roadways and also noted that other crimes are being committed that have a great likelihood that the suspect and/or victim has been under the influence of alcohol.
Olsen said his department transferred 10 people to the Tellurian treatment center it uses in Madison for detoxification in 2021 and that this is a time-consuming process.
“Detox complaints take a considerable amount of time,” Olsen said. “We have to first get the person medically cleared at the hospital before transport. The entire process can easily be four hours.”
Pileggi said his agency, like most others in the county, are already short staffed.
“This means if our officers are tied up on a detox matter, or an individual is experiencing a mental health crisis, the process is the same,” Pileggi said. “It can encompass two entire shifts and this means we have to back fill these shifts to insure regular service levels to our citizens ... . People need to bear in mind that, if we are involved in a detoxification case, we need to garner medical clearance and then find a facility to which to transport the individual needing the detox — much like suicidal persons.”
He said the Jefferson County Human Services Department serves as a huge partner in the task of getting someone detoxed.
“They have great staff that help us through this process,” he said, “but, ultimately, medical clearance and transports can take one, or sometimes two, officers off of the street for hours at a time — sometimes many hours.”
Pileggi said his department “proactively patrols” Jefferson’s streets, looking to remove drunken drivers.
It could be that not as many people are going out to bars in the pandemic, or that law enforcement strategies are working, but Parker’s statistics indicated that in 2020 in Jefferson County, operating-while-intoxicated driving trends appeared to be getting better. There were 116 arrests for the offense in the county in 2020. This can be compared to 147 in 2019, 160 in 2018, 155 in 2017 and 146 in 2016.
As in Watertown, Jefferson officers frequently conduct bar checks to show a presence of uniformed officers with the hope that this serves as a deterrent to bar patrons who might drink to excess then drive.
“We are very proud to work with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies on initiatives such as ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ to try to curtail drunken driving, especially around the holidays,” Pileggi said.
Olsen said the Watertown Police Department tries to be proactive by holding bartender awareness courses for licensed establishments in the city, so they are aware of all laws.
“Watertown has a point system in place for chronic offenders. Licensed establishments that accumulate too many points within a 12-month time period risk suspension or revocation of their license,” he said.
