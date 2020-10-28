American Legion Auxiliary to do veterans display

Photos of veterans are needed for a display in the Keck Furniture store window for Veterans Day. The American Legion Auxiliary Pitterle-Beaudoin Unit 189 is planning a display to recognize current serving military person and remember those who served our country.
The auxiliary is seeking photographs for the Nov. 11 display. For a $5 donation, a photo of the person being honored or remembered will be on display for Veterans Day. The deadline is Monday.
All proceeds will benefit Dogs2DogTags, based in Sheboygan. The organization works with dogs to train them for service members diagnosed with post combat stress and anxiety at no cost to the recipient. For more information, visit www.help@d2dt.org.
To reserve a spot in the display, fill out the attached form and submit with photo to Mary Petrie, 808 E. Cady St., Watertown, WI 53094.
