Paul Conway and Beth Huber are vying for the Dodge County Supervisor District 19 supervisor seat and each point to their unique experience as to why he or she is the best choice. The two will square off April 5 for the position.
The District 19 seat consists of the towns of Emmet and Wards 2 and 3 in the town of Lebanon.
Allen Behl of Watertown held the seat for 18 1/2 years, but chose not to run again.
While Conway is emphasizing his lifetime in public service in firefighting, Huber is running on her ties to the community.
The Daily Times asked each candidate to fill out a brief questionnaire and include a 100-word statement of candidacy.
Paul Conway
Conway of N2051 Poplar Grove Road in Watertown has lived in District 19 for seven years. He is a third-generation firefighter, having served 31 years in the field, retiring as chief of operations for Milwaukee in 2012.
He is also president of Conway Shield, a fire protection equipment supplier in New Berlin.
Conway holds a high school diploma with occupational, technical and leadership training. He also has EMT vocational training.
His previous political experience includes being on the Local 215 for the Milwaukee Professional Fire Fighters.
Conway is on the advisory board for the CJ3 Foundation, which provides services, support and advocacy to U.S. military service members, veterans/disabled veterans, law enforcement, fire and emergency/first responders who need assistance, and then connects them with resources to meet their needs.
He is also on the advisory board for the fire department instructor conference; and a member of the Leadership Under Fire Team prepares leaders to navigate physical, mental, emotional and moral rigors in competitive settings.
His candidacy statement reads: “I am married with four adult children, my true blessings. I have had a lifetime of public service, retiring as assistant chief of Milwaukee Fire Department, and also a small business owner for 37 years.
This combination has allowed me to obtain a good understanding of both public and private budgets. It has given me an excellent opportunity to work with all types of people working together for the greater good.
I understand that growth and change are constant, and we must seek a balance between the two, keeping in mind the agricultural history of our county.
We face many upcoming challenges in the forthcoming years, whether it be the advancement of high-speed internet or the difficulties of seeking and retaining volunteers for our EMS and fire service.
We must work together to achieve what is right for us as a community. I am asking for the opportunity to serve as your voice, as your supervisor.
‘Let each of you look not to his own interests but also to the interests of others’ — Philippians 2:4”
Beth Huber
Huber of N1131 County Highway L in Watertown, has lived three years in District 19. She grew up in Whitewater, but spent time on her grandparents’ farm in Watertown. She has been self-employed as a lawyer in California and Wisconsin. Huber was also a farmer for three years in Watertown.
Huber, who is single, earned her law degree from University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law in 1996. She earned her master’s degree in industrial and labor relations from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1992. Huber earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1982.
She has been self-employed as a lawyer in California and Wisconsin. Huber was also a farmer for three years in Watertown.
Huber has also been a member of Rotary International for many years. She has volunteered for Rotaplast International, which is a non-profit organization committed to helping children and families worldwide by eliminating the burden of cleft lip and/or palate problems.
She is also a member of the Lutheran women’s missionary society at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Watertown.
Her statement of candidacy reads: “As your supervisor, what would I bring to the board? After 40 years in the workforce, I’ve that respect, listening and planning are key building blocks for an effective work environment.
“During this time, I was in human resources and also managed an international non-profit, a successful law practice and my farm here in Watertown.
“Other keys are the hiring and retention of good employees then trusting them to do their jobs as well as fiscal responsibility. I will never lose sight of these key building blocks.
“My long-held Christian and conservative beliefs will serve as both a guide and ruler in setting those policies and making sure the decisions needed as your District 19 county board supervisor.”
