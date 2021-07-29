JEFFERSON — With additional revenue coming in during the last school year and a reduction in some costs the district would have faced in a normal year, the Jefferson school board Monday was able to set aside a substantial sum for future maintenance/capital project costs.
The board voted to transfer $950,000 from the 2020-21 year-end balance into Fund 46, a special fund established in 2018.
The district had until July 30 to take any leftover balance from the 2020-21 school year and move it into the Fund 46 long-term capital maintenance fund.
When the fund was established in 2018, the district had to follow strict parameters. First, the district had to develop a 10-year maintenance plan. Secondly, the district was not allowed to touch any money set aside in this special fund for five years.
Thus, the first year that Fund 46 money will be available will be 2023, at which point the entire fund will be available to address targeted maintenance concerns.
Prior to Monday night’s decision, the School District of Jefferson had a $1.1 million balance in Fund 46.
Any money designated toward this fund goes into the state aid formula for the next year, being treated as if the district spent it.
That provides a budgetary advantage down the line.
The district did not make a transfer into Fund 46 after the 2019-20 fiscal year. The current balance in Fund 46 is $1,169,570.16. This includes a $700,000 deposit in 2017-18, a $400,000 deposit in 2018-19 and investment income of $69,570.16, said Laura Peachey, director of business services for the Jefferson schools.
At the end of the 2020-21 school year, which ended June 30, the district wound up with a larger balance than normal, Peachey said.
This resulted from extra COVID-19 relief funds coming into the district while at the same time the district saw lower costs in a couple of other areas.
For example, the district saw its transportation costs cut by around a fifth because it held in-person school only four days of the week, designating Fridays for virtual lessons, and thus the buses did not have to run their regular routes on these days.
In addition, the district saw summer school costs drop during the summer of 2020 (which counts as part of the 2020-21 school year for budgetary purposes) as the district held almost entirely virtual classes at that time.
The district also saw smaller-than-usual expenses in the areas of building allocations, open enrollment, special education, in-service, staffing, and technology.
One more piece of the puzzle that added up to a larger-than-usual end-of-year balance was the closeout of a Tax Incremental Financing district, revenues for which exceeded expectations. This resulted in a larger-than-expected payout to the district from the City of Jefferson.
“We are looking at taking almost all of that extra balance and moving it into Fund 46,” Peachey said.
According to school board policy, the district is supposed to keep from 10% to 20% of its annual budget in the fund balance. This allows the district to avoid borrowing for cash flow purposes when the timing of tax revenues coming in doesn’t line up with payments going out.
Without the transfer to Fund 46, the fund balance would have gone up to 23.7% of the annual budget amount. With the transfer, the fund balance drops back down within the guidelines set out in board policy.
Monday’s transfer puts the Fund 46 balance at $2,119,570.16.
