LAKE MILLS — A community event, Social Media’s Roll in Trafficking Our Youth will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Mills High School, 615 Catlin Drive, Lake Mills.
The free event is being hosted by the Lake Mills High School, Lake Mills Police Department, Fiberdome Inc., Lake Mills Area Community Foundation and Lake Mills Rotary Club.
Local expert Dawn Heath-Fiedler will present social media’s role in trafficking youth. There will also be a survivor sharing her own personal story. The event will end with a question and answer panel of local experts to answer audience questions.
The US Victims of Trafficking and Violence Act of 2000 defines human trafficking as the act of recruiting, harboring, transporting, providing or obtaining a person for forced labor or commercial sex acts through the use of force, fraud or coercion. Human trafficking affects individuals across the world, including in the United States, and is commonly regarded as one of the most pressing human rights issues of the time. Human trafficking affects every community in the United States across age, gender, ethnicity, and socio-economic backgrounds.
The Movement Events Inc. will teach awareness and education about human trafficking and it’s affects in local communities. It works with law enforcement, health care professionals, hospitality professionals, schools, libraries, government, non-government, civil organizations, clubs, LGBTQ+, addiction support groups and private organizations and advocates for victims.
Human trafficking is modern-day slavery and involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act. Traffickers use force, fraud, or coercion to lure their victims and force them into labor or commercial sexual exploitation.
Every year, tens of thousands of men, women, and children are trafficked in the United States. It is estimated that human trafficking generates many billions of dollars of profit per year, second only to drug trafficking as the most profitable form of transnational crime. Human trafficking is a hidden crime as victims rarely come forward to seek help because of language barriers, fear of the traffickers, and/or fear of law enforcement.
Traffickers look for people who are vulnerable for a variety of reasons, including psychological or emotional vulnerability, economic hardship, lack of a social safety net, natural disasters, or political instability. The trauma caused by the traffickers can be so great that many may not identify themselves as victims or ask for help, even in highly public settings.
Social media is the new “mall” and is widely used by predators to groom and exploit their victims. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it easier for predators to gain access to youth as everyone is online for work or school. As a result, education and awareness and teaching youth is increasingly helpful in recognizing the unique role our youth can play in preventing and disrupting this crime among their peers. Youth are a key ingredient in stopping human trafficking in schools.
To register, go to https://forms.gle/gFdPXF2MEG6aJ2ay5 or contact Dawn at dawn@jtme.org or 262-374-1491.
