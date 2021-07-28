In the July 26 Watertown Daily Times front page “10 Questions with Santa Bob” article the story incorrectly attributed “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer.” It was performed by Elmo Shropshire and written by Randy Brooks.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
In the July 26 Watertown Daily Times front page “10 Questions with Santa Bob” article the story incorrectly attributed “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer.” It was performed by Elmo Shropshire and written by Randy Brooks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.