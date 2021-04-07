AZTALAN — Incumbent Town of Aztalan Chairman Scott Masche was defeated in an upset victory Tuesday by challenger Jeremy Chwala.
The vote tally was Chwala with 205 and Masche with 193.
Three people sought two supervisors’ seats on the Aztalan Town Board Tuesday, with Dawn Miller being eliminated.with 157 votes. The successful candidates were incumbents Michael Burow and Larry Christianson, with 182 and 279 votes, respectively.
