The American Red Cross blood drive held at St. Mark’s School in Watertown on Tuesday, netted 62 pints of blood, surpassing the goal of 60 pints.
The goal for the first day of the drive was 90 unit, which was not met. Monday’s drive netted 80 units of blood.
There were 44 pints of whole blood collected, with nine power reds for 18 pints.
Gallon/multiple gallon donors included Richard O’Keefe who reached two gallons; Mary Petrie who reached 15 gallons; and Paul Neis, who reached 19 gallons.
Power red donors included Christopher Case, Denise Free, Charles Kapp, Robert Nass, Tim Nelson, Elizabeth Risler, Bonnie Sukow, James Otto, and Chad Wickert.
Other donors included Stephen Baurichter, George Booth, Susan Brady, Susan Budewitz, Richard Chivers, Tristan Christensen, Joseph Curia, Kathryn Daugs, Matthew Davis, David DeCono, Faith Elertson, Karen Foelker, Emily Foltz, Cindi George, John Gosdeck, Donald Griffin, Claudia Holden, Michael Hoppenrath, Patricia Jones, Chelsea Kemmerling, Emilie Kreilkamp, Tanya Krause, Joshua Kreutzman, Betty Krueger, Mary Krueger, James Isley, Monica Logemann, Nancy Miller, Jeanne Neis, Mary Nilsen, Helen O’Keefe, Carol Peters, Lynda Quist, Paul Reese, AJ Rischke, Jessica Sheeb, Doug Schilling, Patti Schilling, Joanne Schmidt, Diane Schultz, Franklin Wegner, Don Wesemann Mary Witte, Richard Witte, Cady Wolf, and Judy Zillmer.
