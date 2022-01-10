Watertown High School has named its Rotary students for January. The students are Matt Marchant, Madison Peters, and Riley Quinn.
Marchant is the son of Robert Marchant and Amy Marchant.
All four years during high school he participated on the swim team, along with football his senior year and golf his junior year.
He is employed at the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. He enjoys hunting, fishing, cars and spending time with friends.
He plans to attend the University of Arkansas to study agricultural economics.
Peters is the daughter of Tanya Peters.
She is a member of the National Honor Society and historian for Skills USA and competed in the chapter display.
She was a member of the high school tennis team all four years, advancing to state competition her senior year. She was also on the softball team.
Peters did tutoring and was a volunteer with the Hebrew House.
She currently is a youth apprentice engineer at EK Machines. She enjoys tennis, working out, and spending time with friends.
She plans to attend the University of Minnesota in Duluth for mechanical engineering.
Quinn is the son of Karen and Jamey Quinn. He was active in track and field, serving as captain his junior and senior years. He also played basketball all four years, serving as captain his senior year and played tennis all through high school.
He is a member of the National Honor Society, serving as vice president his senior years. He is a member of Interact, Watertown Athletic Leadership Team, Skills USA and was in youth apprenticeship for engineering.
He is employed at BASO Gas Products. He enjoys eating and Olympic curling.
Following high school, he plans to attend NDSO for mechanical engineering and compete in track and field.
