HUSTISFORD — The community of Hustisford will host a community event to develop a vision for its future. It is an innovative approach to engage the entire community and maximize opportunities to thrive.
From May 12-14, Progress, Advancement, Transportation and Heritage, also known as PATH, will host a Design Wisconsin Team for an intensive three-day workshop, or “charrette”
A charrette is a multi-day, public workshop where all members of the community will have the opportunity to work with a multi-disciplinary team to create a shared vision for the future.
In the fall of 2020, a group of local business owners and community-minded citizens reached out to Design Wisconsin, a program through the University of Wisconsin Extension.
Design Wisconsin works with selected Wisconsin communities with populations under 2,000 people who are interested in developing a shared vision for their future.
PATH of Hustisford formed with a planning committee and began coordinating their effort with the Extension Dodge County and UW Extension’s Design Wisconsin Community Development specialist Todd Johnson to engage the Hustisford area including the village and town of Hustisford, and the outlying areas that reach into the Town of Hubbard and around Lake Sinissippi.
From May 12-14, a team of 20 volunteer professionals with backgrounds in architecture natural resources, landscape architecture, pubic art, economics, planning, education, political science, civic engagement, community marketing and digital communication, will immerse themselves in the community and lead a series of public participation and brainstorming activities.
Over the course of 3 days, the Design Wisconsin Team will hear community presentations, conduct focus group discussions, tour the greater Hustisford area and downtown, and conduct workshop activities with the community. With direct input and involvement from residents, the Design Wisconsin Team will assist the community to define their short, medium, and long-term goals.
The Design Wisconsin Team takes the information gathered from the charrette and formulates a formal report and guidance for achieving these shared community goals.
Follow up support and assistance are part of the program, as well.
People of the greater Hustisford area are invited for a free community cookout at the Hustisford Community Hall, 316 E. Tweedy St. on Friday at 6 p.m. followed by a community workshop at 7 p.m.
Activities for children will also be available on site at the Community Hall. The community is invited to return to the Community Hall on Saturday at 7 p.m. for a presentation from the Design Wisconsin Team and celebrate the future with a social gathering afterwards.
PATH of Hustisford and the Design Wisconsin Team welcome the public to attend this community event for input and support. For updates and schedule information, visit pathofhustisford.com or follow PATH of Hustisford on Facebook. Questions may be directed to Tanya Lemke at 920-763-4845 or email PATHofHustisford@gmail.com
