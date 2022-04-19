JOHNSON CREEK — After triumphing over her own background in an abusive relationship, a Dodge County woman is ready to coach others out of such situations as she opens a new business in downtown Johnson Creek this week.
Flourish, a new life coaching and event venue aimed toward women’s strength and wellness, is the latest business to join the Johnson Creek area’s service offerings and is set to open Friday.
Flourish is the creation of Shelli Manning, who purchased the 111 Depot St. building after Dr. Daniel Harvey, a dentist, donated it to the village with proceeds benefiting the Johnson Creek Public Library.
Manning had begun building a home-based coaching business, capitalizing on her background in leadership and volunteer work.
“My coaching focus is women’s empowerment,” Manning said. “As a domestic violence survivor, author and victim advocate, I’ve seen and experienced, first hand, what we, as women — and humans — can do with our own lives when we take ownership of our power and work to purge limiting beliefs that keep us stuck in victimhood, or just stuck.”
Manning will be hosting events that help women take control of their own lives through fitness coaching, career advancement coaching, mindfulness training and other positive options.
It was Wisconsin’s Main Street Bounceback Grant — providing $10,000 to businesses expanding, or moving into vacant properties — that had Manning browsing commercial real estate.
“I wasn’t even looking for a building,” said Manning, “but by the time I’d made my second pass through the photos, I knew I was going to buy it. There is just so much potential to bring my professional services to the business community, while also providing space for coaching and lifestyle classes and even suites for other women to bring their own businesses to life.”
It was pursuit of that grant which led her to work with Deb Reinbold of Thrive Economic Development.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Flourish to Jefferson County. It’s great to see an idle building come to life again,” said Reinbold.
Even as the purchase process moved forward, Manning was still shy of the nearly $40,000 down payment. So, she crafted a donation request with which would ultimately fund scholarships for local students, and reached out to companies she had worked with in the past.
Horicon Bank responded with a $10,000 donation.
Manning has a long relationship with Horicon Bank, having worked there earlier in her career and has remained a customer ever since. She credits the bank with providing career development, as well as helping her along the path to home ownership several years ago.
“It’s an incredibly substantial gift,” Manning said. “Without Horicon Bank’s generosity, this idea would have likely died on the vine. I’m so very grateful and excited for the opportunity to pay it forward.”
Manning’s banking background also played a part in securing financing. First-hand knowledge of her work ethic helped American Bank’s Vice President and Commercial Lender Michelle Lesher make the decision to back the loan. The two worked together at Westbury Bank nearly 20 years ago, when Lesher took a chance on hiring Manning to be an assistant manager, even without finance experience.
“Despite not having a background in banking, Shelli was the best choice for the position and she exceeded every expectation I had for her and more,” said Lesher.
Manning is bringing that same drive to give new life to the former dental office/salon, including remodeling the two separate units into one cohesive business.
Along with leadership, her event coordination and executive support experience are shaping the space into a venue ideal for corporate and executive events, as well as more personal gatherings, like bridal and baby showers, plus suite rentals for independent professionals.
All combined make it a venture with much to offer both the local and extended communities, which Manning said she is excited to join.
Flourish will be hosting a weekend full of free events during its grand opening, Friday through Sunday, kicking off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday, supported by the Johnson Creek Village Administrator’s Office. Details and tickets for the free events can be found online, either at www.flourishwi.com, or by going to the Facebook page.
