Monterrey throws hat in ring for Watertown mayor

Political newcomer Jorge Monterrey, 39, turned in his papers Tuesday afternoon to run for the position now held by Mayor Emily McFarland in the April 2022 election.
“For several years I have heard multiple concerns from people in our community, and have been asked if I would take on the challenge of running for mayor,” Monterrey said in a brief speech outside of Watertown City Hall. “We the people need to be reminded that leadership is there to serve and not be served.
“Leadership needs to be truly transparent. Leadership needs to have accountability,” he said. “Leadership must have a strong foundation of integrity. I plan to give Watertown the transparency, accountability and integrity it has been asking for.”
Monterrey moved his family and business in 2014 to Watertown. Since then, he chose to start several other businesses within Watertown, including The Gym, The Arcade, The Bar and Kiss My Axe. He consults other business owners on aspects of entrepreneurship and small business ownership.
He said one of his mantras is “silence is consent.” He said he will no longer let the community be silent.
Monterrey said he is prepared to take on the responsibility and become the voice for the Watertown community.
He said he doesn’t want to see Watertown neglected anymore. With forward thinking coupled with innovative collaboration, Monterrey said, Watertown will become the aspiring community it once was.
Monterrey served from 1998 to 2006 in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Current Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland was elected in April 2019.
The Daily Times reached out to McFarland late Tuesday, but she did not comment on whether she will run again in 2022 before press time.
