Due to the city of Watertown moving back into Phase One of it’s COVID-19 reopening plan, the Watertown Main Street Program has elected to move the Art on Main Banner Auction to an online-only format.
The community is invited to bid to win their favorite banners now through noon on Friday, Oct. 16 at jonesauctionservice.com.
According to Main Street Program Executive Director Melissa Lampe, when bidders visit the online auction site, they will see photos of all 33 art banners up for auction.
Bidders can view the reverse side of each banner by clicking on the images. Banners will be available for pick-up following the close of the auction on Friday afternoon, Oct. 16.
“We will miss not holding the banner auction in person this year, but hope our community will still show strong support for our artists and downtown beautification by bidding online,” Lampe said. “We also wish to thank Stan Jones and the staff at Jones Auction Service for helping us to move this event online at no cost to the Main Street Program.”
Lampe said the banners are all unique and hand-painted by local artists.
The banners are clear-coated for outdoor use and have grommets at the top and bottom for display mounting.
They also make for ideal holiday gifts. “Our banners this year highlight Wisconsin Badgers, outdoor scenes, majestic elks, hot air balloons, flowers, frogs and butterflies, the state of Wisconsin, patriotism, video games, movies, and more,” she said. “The Banner Auction is an important fundraiser for the Watertown Main Street Program, and a great way for the community to show its support of the many local artists that donate their time and extraordinary talent each year to paint our beautiful banners.”
This year’s edition of Art on Main is presented by Bradow Jewelers.
It is also sponsored by Chickens Unlimited, Watertown Tourism, Johnsonville, Watertown Arts Council, Total Waste Solutions, Hafemeister Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Saxby Insurance Agency, Oswald-Konz Financial Group, Edward Jones – Ron Counsell, ProAdjuster Chiropractic Clinic and Jones Auction Service.
Art on Main is coordinated by the Watertown Main Street Program and Wepco Printing.
The artists who won first, second, and third place, as well as honorable mention, in both the adult and youth categories will be announced on Friday.
For more information regarding the online banner auction, call the Main Street Program office at 920-342-3623 or email watertownmainstreet@gmail.com.
