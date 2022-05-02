Breselow’s Market will be closing on May 9, just after Mother’s Day, to allow its bakers to fulfill final orders for that most-sentimental of holidays.
“I’ve been slowly selling inventory as we go and I don’t have a lot left anymore,” said store owner Dennis Breselow. “We are staying open through Mother’s Day for special-order bakery, because we want to make sure we take care of the people with those orders.”
Breselow’s has been in operation in Watertown for the past 14-plus years. Breselow said the first nine years were lucrative and fun for him and his staff, but the past several, some within a pandemic, have been a nightmare.
The downturn in the operation, according to Breselow, began when the North Second Street Bridge was closed for reconstruction for 23 months. It reopened to traffic in August of 2018.
“That hurt us, because the people on the other side of the bridge ended up going north, to Piggly Wiggly,” he said.
At the same time, Kwik Trip installed its third Watertown location at North Fourth Street and the state Highway 16 bypass. The addition of this business dealt a devastating blow to Breselow’s sales of last-minute items people might pick up on the way home from work, such as bread, milk, soda, beer, chips and salads.
“They even started selling chicken,” Breselow said.
As if those two challenges were not enough, a major refrigeration breakdown trashed an entire supply of Breselow’s meat. The inventory was covered by insurance, but the family still had to reinvest in refrigeration equipment, further hampering their store’s ability to function at full-strength.
Breselow said he doesn’t know what he’s going to do with himself after the store closes and isn’t sure what will become of the large, Rock River-front property.
In late 2020, Breselow told the Daily Times he had hopes the property and building at 100 E. Cady St. would be sold on the commercial realty market and continue to be home to a grocery store. His clientele is a diverse mix of young and old that prefers to shop at a smaller, family run grocery store. He said it is possible to envision a specialty grocery store coming in to the site.
The other, full-service grocery stores in the city are mostly larger, chain stores, such as the Walmart Super Center, Piggly Wiggly and Pick ‘n Save.
“I have heard the Realtors have (heard of) some interest, but nothing that is 100% yet,” he said. “So there is nothing I can really say, because we don’t know at this point.”
Breselow called his family’s operation of the store a “fantastic” experience.
“We bought the store in 2007. The people in Watertown, our customers, are fantastic people and I will miss them,” he said. “I’m not moving away from Watertown, so I hope to see them around. We had a good experience and we did a lot in the store.”
Breselow fondly recalled the happiness of being able to do from-scratch baking and how good his meat department was.
“It was a lot of fun with customers and our employees, and we will miss all that,” he said. “Grandma Breselow’s pies have been popular and good. My wife will continue doing her floral at our home and she has some weddings scheduled.”
Breselow said he will transition into other activities that will keep him busy at the age of 72. He said he has always liked to live a busy life.
“I don’t know what I’ll do. I want to get through this here. I love just ‘doing things.’ But, right now, I’m not sure what we are going to be doing,” he said. “In April, I turned 72. I don’t know where all the years went. I’ve always been active and I like to keep busy and do things. I want to stay that way. I’ll do a few projects at home. Time will tell.”
Breselow expressed his appreciation for the backing of the Watertown community.
“I want to thank all the people in the community who have been so good to us, so loyal — especially through the last few, rough years,” he said. “People were so supportive and I want to thank them for that.”
