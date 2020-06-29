JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson saw a high rate of participation in a recent survey of parents about potential formats for school in the fall, with 629 parents responding, representing a large percentage of the district’s students.
The upshot: most families are eager to return to face-to-face instruction, but opinions are mixed on what kind of protections should be put in place to keep students and staff members safe while the pandemic is still ongoing.
Mark Rollefson, Jefferson schools superintendent, said he was glad that such a large representation of the community responded to the survey, and that the district will take all of their concerns into account, along with guidance from county, state, national and international health authorities as the district tries to find the best path forward.
One thing is certain, no solution will make everyone happy.
About 30 percent of district students regularly take the bus, and 5 percent of bus riders’ parents said they would plan to arrange for alternate transportation to avoid social distancing issues on the bus. However, 25 percent said they would still rely on bus transportation.
That’s a challenge for the district and transportation company to maintain social distancing as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health agencies. A normal-size school bus could only accommodate six students, Rollefson said.
Almost 95 percent of Jefferson families responding to the survey said they were comfortable sending their children back to the school buildings in the fall, but about half of respondents said their answer was dependent on whether there’s a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state or county.
Asked about their preference for face-to-face versus virtual learning options, almost 86 percent of parents said they’d prefer all face-to-face instruction. Around 10 percent said they’d prefer virtual school under the pandemic conditions and 5 percent said they’d go for virtual for some of their children, face-to-face for others.
Sixty percent of respondents said they’d be comfortable sending their children back to school in the fall without conditions. A little more than 35 percent said they’d be comfortable as long as the district had additional protective measures in place such as social distancing, face masks and extra sanitation efforts.
Almost 40 percent of respondents said they expected staff members to wear face masks when school buildings reopened.
However, only a minority of parents were comfortable with their own children wearing face masks during school.
This question spurred a whole gamut of reactions from “I think everyone entering the building should be required to wear a mask” and “My children are prepared to wear masks at school” to “Absolutely not!” and “My child will be homeschooled if forced to wear a mask.”
The following are outtakes from some 40 pages of comments provided to the district by survey-takers.
A concern expressed by several parents that children would just “pick at the masks, making the problem worse” is borne out by many educators’ experience. So is the observation that children might not wear their masks correctly, thus negating their protective effects.
“Elementary schoolers can barely keep on mittens,” one parent observed.
At least one parent advocated face shields instead of masks, saying it would make it easier to see and hear students.
Another parent, however, strongly opposed face shields with the idea they’d be more dangerous than face masks.
One parent said masks should be available and accepted, but not required.
Some felt older students would be able to handle face masks but that they would be too distracting for younger elementary schoolers.
Enhanced hand-washing and sanitization is already on the list of the district’s tools to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but studies have shown the disease is spread primarily through the air, not through contact with items people touch, so “contaminated surfaces” would not be as big a concern as initially believed.
Taking a different perspective, one parent noted that K-12 students “often have mild symptoms of COVID-19 infections and thus it could be easily overlooked or attributed to something else. This is a concern, as transmission will more easily occur without use of face masks,” the parent said, noting that the ripple effect of those students infecting others in the community could be very serious.
“Not comfortable with a solid yes or no until I know if there’s a second wave,” one parent said, a statement echoed by a few others.
The district asked for any other input families wished to share.
Many commented they were tired of virtual school, that it didn’t work well for their children, and that it was tough on the older children whom they relied on to help the younger ones.
A couple of people had issues with students returning to school out of concern for the grandparents who cared for the children part of the time or transported the children to school.
