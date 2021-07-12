Although it may not feel like election time, it is.
Republican William Penterman and Democrat Pete Adams, both of Columbus, and independent Stephen Ratzlaff of DeForest are among the candidates for the 37th Assembly District seat coming open with the departure of Watertown’s John Jagler, who now represents the 13th Senate District.
The district has been represented by Jagler, a Republican, since January 2013.
The 37th Assembly District encompasses southwestern Dodge County and parts of northern Jefferson County and eastern Columbia County. It includes the cities of Columbus, Waterloo and Watertown, as well as the villages of DeForest, Lowell, and Reeseville.
There is also another special election Tuesday.
In Dodge County, there is a recall election scheduled for Tuesday. Voters will have to choose between longtime Dodge County Supervisor Thomas Schaefer and political newcomer Dan Siegmann in a race pitting the status quo against open government.
The recall is for Schaefer, 75, of the Village of Neosho in District No. 10. He has served on the county board since 2004.
Siegmann, 62, of the Town of Rubicon filed the petition to recall Schaefer May 18.
The recall election will occur in the Town of Rubicon, Village of Neosho and Wards 18 and 19 in the City of Hartford.
The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
