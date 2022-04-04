JEFFERSON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Jefferson County Health Department have come out in support of guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention related to a second COVID-19 booster shot.
The health department's leaders said that they endorse the option for adults ages 50 years and older receive a second booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least four months after having received their first booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
"In addition, these agencies support the option of a second booster dose for certain, immunocompromised people ages 12 years and older. This would include the option of a second booster dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12 years and older, or a second booster dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 18 years and older," the health department stated.
The Food and Drug Administration has determined that the known and potential benefits of a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines outweigh their known and potential risks in these populations.
"The evidence considered for authorization of a second booster dose following primary vaccination and first booster dose included safety and immune response information provided to the agency as well as additional information on effectiveness," county health officials said.
The CDC also expanded eligibility in its clinical guidance for another booster dose to people ages 18–49 years who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised and who received Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as both their primary series dose and booster dose. These individuals may now receive a second booster dose at least four months after having received their first booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
"Staying up-to-date with your vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others around you from severe illness due to COVID-19," the county officials said.
The JCHD will be administering COVID-19 vaccine at the health department Tuesday and Thursday by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling the health department at 920-674-7275.
To find a COVID-19 vaccination site, visit www.vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 211. You can also call 844-684-1064, 800-232-0233, or contact JCHD via email or phone.
