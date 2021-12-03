Watertown man charged with OWI injury

JUNEAU — Cash bond was set at $500 Wednesday in Dodge County Circuit Court for a 52-year-old Watertown man accused of injuring a bicyclist while operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
If convicted, Todd Zimmerman faces a maximum of $10,000 in fines and six years in prison.
Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim also ordered Zimmerman to not consume alcohol or other intoxicants.
Zimmerman must also maintain absolute sobriety. He is not allowed on the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages, including bars, taverns, liquor stores and beer tents. He must not operate a motor vehicle unless he has a valid Wisconsin driver’s license.
According to the criminal complaint, Watertown police were called at 3:47 p.m. to Jamesway Drive and West Spaulding Street Tuesday for a traffic crash with injuries.
Zimmerman was allegedly driving a motor vehicle when he was turning right onto Spaulding Street and hit a bicyclist with the front of his truck, the complaint said.
Officers reportedly noticed Zimmerman’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy when speaking with him.
Zimmerman admitted to drinking a bottle of vodka the night before, the complaint said.
A preliminary breath test returned a reading of .21 blood alcohol content. The legal blood alcohol limit in Wisconsin is .08.
A witness allegedly told police the boy riding the bicycle did not stop before entering the intersection.
The bicyclist, who suffered a bruise leg, was given a written warning for suddenly riding into the path of a vehicle, the complaint said.
The boy’s father met him at the scene and eventually took him home, the complaint said.
Zimmerman has a review hearing scheduled for Dec. 15 and a preliminary hearing Jan. 6, 2022 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
