Waterloo farmers named Outstanding Young Farmer state winners

NEENAH — Shane and Jennifer Sauer of Waterloo were named Wisconsin’s Outstanding Young Farmer Saturday in Neenah. Four other couples vied for the state’s top spot. First runners-up were Joe and Ashley Dudkiewicz of Crivitz.
The Sauers operate Sauer Dairy LLC where they care for 150 registered Holsteins and operate 650 acres. They grow corn, soybeans, alfalfa and wheat. Shane is the third generation on his family’s dairy and the farm has been selected to host the Watertown Agribusiness Club dairy breakfast in June 2021.
Shane has been farming since he was 15 years old. He focuses on the cows and producing high quality milk. When COVID-19 affected markets for dairy products, the couple bought 5,000 bags of cheese curds from their dairy cooperative and sold them throughout the area. Their family was able to tell the farm story to the public and they shared their passion for farming.
At the state OYF event, they networked with the other candidates and participated in two ag forums, picking up tips on how to speak up for agriculture and focus on well-being during these challenging times. They also took part in virtual tours of Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, Homestead Meadows Wedding Barn and Red Barn Family Farms cheese.
Sauers were sponsored to state OYF by Horicon Bank, Rolling Hills Dairy Producers, Insight FS and Mid-State Equipment.
Other candidates were: Dudkiewiczes, Clint and Erin Hodorff of Eden, Michael and Jenny Jenson, Jr. of Elk Mound, and Leslie and Scott Svacina of Deer Park.
The OYF award is based on 50% progress in ag career, 25% soil and water conversation and 25% contributions to community, state or nation. The goals of the OYF program are to foster better urban-rural relations through the understanding of farmers’ challenges, as well as the appreciation of their contributions and achievements; bring about a greater interest in farmers/ranchers, and to help build an urban awareness of the farmers’ importance and impact on America’s economy.
The 2020 state winners were Phil and Laura Finger of Oconto.
Next year, the Sauers will host the OYF awards weekend in January 2022 at the Bridgewood Resort Hotel and Conference Center in Neenah.
Now in its 67th year, Wisconsin OYF has had 18 national winners. On the national level, OYF is sponsored by John Deere and the Outstanding Farmers of America Fraternity; and supported by the National Association of County Agricultural Agents.
