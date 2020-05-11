JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Health Department has received confirmation of two Jefferson County residents who have died due to infection with COVID-19.
These are the county’s first COVID-19-related deaths to date.
“The Jefferson County Health Department extends our deepest sympathy to those affected by the loss of their loved ones,” Jefferson County Health Department Director and Health Officer Gail Scott said. “We hope the family and friends know that their loved ones mattered and we are grieving with them.”
Scott said that, out of respect for the privacy of the families, her department will not be releasing any more specific information on the deaths.
“The Jefferson County Health Department is working with state and local partners and health care providers to work together on the response to COVID-19,” Scott said.
“We thank all who are working hard to keep everyone safe and well and to care for those who are sick,” she said. “We appreciate all the efforts in the community to try to stop the spread of this virus.”
Scott called the coronavirus pandemic “a rapidly evolving situation” in Jefferson County and said her department encourages the public to frequently monitor the Jefferson County Health Department Facebook page and website, the DHS website for updates, and to follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram.
Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 400 state health officials said Sunday. Also as of Sunday, Jefferson County’s total positive cases numbered 50.
Additional information can also be found on the CDC website.
