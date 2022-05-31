Pileggi's new job is chief of state fair park police By Steve Sharp steves@wdtimes.com Steve Sharp Author email May 31, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ken Pileggi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEST ALLIS — Former Jefferson Police Chief Ken Pileggi has accepted a job as the police chief of Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.Pileggi said he is excited about his new position and believes newly promoted, former Jefferson Police Department Capt. Al Richter, will serve the Jefferson department well as new chief.“He will make an outstanding chief and I could not be prouder of him, or the department,” Pileggi said.Following his resignation May 20 in Jefferson, Pileggi started his new role as the fair park’s police chief last week and called it a unique opportunity for him.“This is a truly unique opportunity in a different policing style than what I am used to — and that I am learning,” Pileggi said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steve Sharp Author email Follow Steve Sharp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Memorial Day activities planned in the area Watertown students receive $500,000 in scholarships Ten Goslings advance to state track and field meet All roads open to ATV/UTV drivers Biro named middle, high school principal Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-27
