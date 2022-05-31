Ken Pileggi

WEST ALLIS — Former Jefferson Police Chief Ken Pileggi has accepted a job as the police chief of Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

Pileggi said he is excited about his new position and believes newly promoted, former Jefferson Police Department Capt. Al Richter, will serve the Jefferson department well as new chief.

“He will make an outstanding chief and I could not be prouder of him, or the department,” Pileggi said.

Following his resignation May 20 in Jefferson, Pileggi started his new role as the fair park’s police chief last week and called it a unique opportunity for him.

“This is a truly unique opportunity in a different policing style than what I am used to — and that I am learning,” Pileggi said.

