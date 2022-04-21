Wisconsin Aviation Inc. has announced the expansion of its aircraft maintenance department with the acquisition of the assets of Beaver Aviation Inc., at the Dodge County Airport in Juneau.
Beaver Aviation, an aircraft maintenance facility established in 1946 and owned by Charles Swain since 1975, has been an asset to pilots and aircraft owners in the Dodge County area.
By retaining Beaver Aviation’s experienced personnel, Wisconsin Aviation ensures a smooth transition of ownership and a continuance of Beaver’s exceptional aircraft maintenance service—plus more. With this acquisition, expanded services will now be available at all three Wisconsin Aviation locations: Madison, Watertown, and now Dodge County.
Wisconsin Aviation President and CEO Jeff Baum expressed his excitement about this addition, “Beaver Aviation’s longtime relationship with Wisconsin Aviation and their excellent reputation in the aircraft maintenance arena made this an easy decision. This was a great opportunity to continue growing the business Chuck and Eric Nelson have nurtured over the past several decades.”
Wisconsin Aviation offers a complete line of general aviation services including private air charter, aircraft maintenance, avionics repair and installation, aircraft interiors, flight training and aircraft rental, aircraft management and sales, fueling and other ramp services. The corporation has locations at Madison, Watertown, and Juneau.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.