JEFFERSON — In the battle against noxious weeds, the City of Jefferson has sought help from an unusual group for the past few years – a group of goats.
The goats have been employed each of the past few summers to crop the undesirable plant growth on a small, inaccessible island at the conjunction of the Rock and Crawfish rivers which has since become known as “Goat Island.”
The goats have become somewhat of a public attraction since, but it’s often hard to catch a glimpse of them from the river’s edge. Thus, the city began to receive a smattering of requests from local families whose children wanted the opportunity to meet the goats.
That’s how last year’s inaugural Goat Fest came about, and event coordinator Heidi Pitzner said that with additional pandemic health protections in place, the city plans to host its second annual Goat Fest Aug. 8.
The fest, with the theme of “We’re Goating Outside,” (a take-off on the city’s motto of “We’re Going Outside”) will take place from noon to 10 p.m. at Rotary Waterfront Park.
The goats will be the main feature of course, but the festival will also include live music, food, and limited “socially distanced” children’s activities.
In addition to the island goats, coordinators have also reached out to local 4-H members who show goats, as 4-H members did not have the opportunity to showcase their animals to the public in person, due to the Jefferson County Fair going virtual this year.
Pitzner, coordinator of the event and secretary of the Friends of Goat Island, said that the fest came about as a result of requests from the community. Before long, she said, the idea of giving the public a chance to meet the goats had expanded into a full festival, with music, ice cream, beer, and more.
There is no cost to attend the Goat Fest, and in fact, the first 100 children to arrive will actually receive free hot dogs.
“It’s not a money-making event – it’s more of a community celebration,” Pitzner said.
In the case of inclement weather, organizers have set a rain day for the following day, Aug. 9.
This year’s event will actually be a little bigger than the inaugural event, and with the addition of a third band, will go later into the night, Pitzner said.
The first musical performance, a reunion of the Van Eskes from Watertown, will take place at noon, featuring “oldies” hits from the Beatles, the Beach Boys and more.
At 3 p.m., the Twang Dragons, a Waukesha group that should be familiar to local audiences due to past appearances at Jefferson’s Gemuetlichkeit Days, will perform.
Then at 7 p.m., the final group, the Milwaukee-area band called “The Playlist” will step up to the stage.
Catering to younger members of the crowd, the goats will be on site at Rotary Waterfront Park from noon to 6 p.m.
“I expect the crowd to turn over several times over the course of the day,” Pitzner said.
Concessions, including regular festival food, ice cream and Dilly Bars from The Corner, beer and soda, will be available throughout the fest at the concession stand.
The Friends of Goat Island will also be selling merchandise, including Goat Island-themed shirts and hats, as well as goat milk soap.
Any proceeds from concessions and merchandise sales will go toward improvements on the island and care of the goats.
“Our long-term plan is to provide the public with better accessibility to the island,” Pitzner said. “We’re also working toward getting a more aesthetically pleasing structure for the goats to live in,” she said, noting that the current “lean-to” style shelter is adequate for the animals’ protection but a little bit of an eyesore for residents who live near the island.
Of course, since the festival is set during an ongoing pandemic, extra protections will be in place to keep the public safe, Pitzner said.
The fact that the festival is outdoors provides a certain level of protection against COVID-19, Pitzner said. In addition, attendees are being asked to follow “social distancing” guidelines.
Coordinators are not requiring masks, but masks will be welcome, and there will be ample hand sanitizer on hand.
“We want everyone to have a good time while being safe,” Pitzner said.
