JEFFERSON — Community gardening for food production is an allowed outdoor activity under the Safer-at-Home order, and gardens can remain open, according to Gail Scott, Jefferson County director/health officer.
The following are best practices and considerations for garden coordinators and gardeners to support the safe operation of a critical community food source while minimizing the spread of COVID-19.
Create a garden schedule based on plot location or number. If anticipating large numbers of gardeners (for examples, weekends), create a schedule to stagger times for arrival and availability to reduce crowds and allow for safe spacing. One option is to divide the plots into two groups based on a checkerboard design, having separate shifts for each group to increase spacing.
Coordinators should consider creating designated work hours only for vulnerable populations and those at higher risk. Consider limiting access to or not supplying common or shared tools. Do not allow for the sharing of gardening gloves.
If access is limited, provide information on proper cleaning and disinfection of tools and instructions on where to dispose of cleaning material safely off-site.
Limit access to tools with wooden handles as much as possible. If accepting tool donations, specify tools with hard, nonporous material for the handles, such as aluminum or plastic, as they are easier to clean and disinfect. If sharing tools or a wheelbarrow with wooden handles, clean the handles with a detergent or soap and water, and wipe the outer surface with a disinfectant.
Require gardeners to wash hands before and after handling the hose.
Coordinators should consider leaving garden gates open during hours of operation to avoid frequent contact with gate and handles. Remove or cordon off public benches, picnic tables, or any other shared spaces that may promote close contact.
Post signage at garden to encourage washing of hands and tools. Goves do not replace proper hand hygiene and can transmit disease from one surface to another, including to yourself and others. Also, post signage reminding individuals to practice physical distancing of 6 feet or more while working.
Center for Disease Control advises the use of simple cloth face coverings as an additional, voluntary public health measure; instructions on making a cloth face covering are available from the CDC.
Gardeners need to understand that community gardens will be different this year due to the circumstances—be as flexible and understanding as possible.
There may be fewer plots than normal as people avoid the garden due to sickness or fear of becoming sick—consider proactively working with members and other local partners to engage in fundraising or donations if you are concerned about revenues.
There may be more gardeners or more new gardeners than normal, as high unemployment and food insecurity may make gardening an attractive option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.