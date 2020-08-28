JUNEAU — Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger sentenced Nathan Lord, 40, of Watertown Thursday to 12 years in prison and and 10 years of extended supervision for first degree child sexual assault.
In July 2018, Watertown police officers received a report of two children that had been sexually assaulted, according to the criminal complaint. The incidents happened in 2015, when the children spent the night at Lord’s residence. Lord came home from a night of drinking and initially laid on the couch. The children were on the floor of the room on blankets. One child awoke to Lord touching her and she immediately was able to go upstairs. The other child woke a bit later to Lord touching and rubbing up against her. When the children told Lord’s family members about the assault, they blamed his actions on his drinking admitting they know how Lord acts and that sexual assault is one of his behaviors, the complaint stated.
According to the criminal complaint, one of the victims reported the incident to Watertown police.
“The defendant engaged in predatory sexual behavior,” Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf said at Lord’s sentencing. “A significant prison sentence is necessary in this case in order to protect others from the defendant.”
