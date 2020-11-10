JUNEAU — A number of divorces were granted in Dodge County in October.
Granted divorces were Gloria Lydia Avila and Cesar Solorio Avila; Jennifer Marie Berry and Daniel Robert Berry; Wendy Marie Crary and Phillip Anthony Crary; Lisa Derr and Tammy Lynn Zuhlke; Lynn K. Detert and Cory C. Detert; Elizabeth D. Doyle and Randall E. Doyle; Kimberly Sue Giese and Joshua Larry Giese; Gail Elaine Goehring and Daniel Lynn Goehring; Keith Robert Hensler and Samantha Kaye Hensler; Desiree Nicole Johnson and Brian Robert Campbell; Robert Thomas Klentz and Tracy Joanne Klentz; Genesis Marentes and Ricardo Tabares Sanchez; Jackie Gail Martin and Andrew Dean Martin; Gina Theresa Mattson-Calvillo and Gina Archiga Calvillo; Mary Jayne Rinka and Daniel Donald Rinka; Whitney Yvonne Sprague-Surges and John Henry Mecikalski; Constance Katheryn Trahar and Jonathan David Trahar.
