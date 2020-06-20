After extensive planning and cleaning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Watertown anchor business the Towne Cinema is set to reopen July 3.
“We had every single seat in the theater steam cleaned and scrubbed,” theater manager, Matt Sampon, said Friday. “That was 36 hours of labor to do that to ensure the cleanliness of the theater when our customers return.”
The theater has been conducting a GoFundMe campaign to stay afloat during the coronavirus shutdown and to take care of necessary repairs to the historic structure that sits in the heart of downtown Watertown.
“We have one that is helping us get through being closed for what is essentially our four biggest months that we rely on every year,” Sampon said. “We were asked by the city to fix brickwork that will cost us between $10,000 and $15,000, and we need to fix the roof, which is another $20,000, at minimum. We are hoping to raise at least $25,000 of this through our GoFundMe campaign and anything on top of that will help with the expenses that we have been working on from inside the building.”
As of Friday, the theater’s GoFundMe effort had collected $6,291 of its $25,000 goal.
Changes that patrons will see upon returning to the cinema will be that the main theater, known as the Remax and CMN theater, was repainted. Sampon said the facility looks great. The women’s bathroom was repainted and the concession stand is being upgraded to include some room for possible growth in menu options.
“And we will be repainting the exterior of the building to clean up it up and make it pop a little more,” Sampon said.
The movie industry is in a tremendous state of flux right now, Sampon said, and that uncertainty is trickling down to local theaters.
“With COVID-19 affecting our business and the movie industry the way that it did, we are not really certain of what to expect from a movie release standpoint, or, for that matter, the customer’s willingness to come out and see a movie with the family,” he said. “We are doing everything we can to inspire people to come out and see some great features at our theater by taking steps to insure the safety of our customers and our staff.”
When customers walk through the doors of the theater in the coming days, they will see a sign that asks them some basic questions before entering. The questions will include, “Have you had a fever in the last 14 days?” They will also be asked if they have travelled to or from any COVID-19 hotspots in the last 14 days. There will also be suggestions that patrons wear masks in the theater, although at this point, it is not required.
“We will strongly encourage masks to be worn by our customers in common areas such as the lobby and the bathrooms,” Sampon said. “Our staff will be wearing masks and gloves at all times, of course, but that’s just to protect our customers from us.”
Sampon said that, as a patron approaches the concession counter, they will notice a few changes.
“We will be having clear screens in front of the employee areas at the concession stand to limit contact,” Sampon said. “The soda station will no longer be facing the customer and will instead be filled by our employees,” he said. “We will be offering refills, but with all new buckets or cups. To offset some of the cost of the materials we will be using, and the amount of trash this will create, we will be charging a $1 refill on both items.”
Once a customer walks through the lobby to the theater they are going into, they will see that staff has sectioned off every other row in front of each screen.
“This maintains a minimum of six feet between customers,” Sampon said. “We will also be watching to make sure that there is at least a two-seat spacing between groups in the same row for the same reason. We will only be selling about 40% of the normal seating that we did before all of this.”
One other thing that customers will notice is that there will be a lot of local ads packed into the 30 minutes before every movie.
“This is because the Towne Cinema is looking to help local businesses that were, and still are, being affected, by offering them free advertising on our big screens for the first three months,” he said. “We hope to be able to help those that don’t have a lot of money for advertising, and those that have done so much already to help support the community, as well. Obviously, this will be limited based on how many ads we can fit in before the national ads and previews start.”
Staff at the theater is still working on determining what movie-goers can expect to see on the big screen.
“There is no real release date schedule, because everything is very fluid in Hollywood,” Sampon said. “At the moment, Disney’s ‘Mulan’ live action movie is slated to come out July 24, but that can change in a snap. We are very excited to have this ability to play some classics though. We are looking to have a bunch of family-friendly movies that some of our customers may have not been able to see on the big screen. Movies from the 1970s-2000s are all on the table now. We will be releasing our July lineup very soon.”
After the theater doors open July 3, the theater will start out being open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as Wednesdays.
“With Hollywood being fluid,” Sampon said, “this allows us to be as well.”
