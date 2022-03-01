Sentencing set for man making threatening calls to police

JUNEAU — A 42-year-old Beaver Dam man was found guilty last week on charges stemming from making more than 80 harassing and threatening phone calls to Dodge County dispatch last June.
John Cowen entered a no contest plea Wednesday in Dodge County Circuit Court to a felony count of battery or threat to law enforcement and bail jumping along with misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and unlawful phone use.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries accepted the pleas Wednesday and found Cowen guilty on all four counts, according to online court records.
If convicted on the felony count of battery or threat to law enforcement, Cowen could be imprisoned for up to six years.
According to the criminal complaint, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center fielded a call from the Beaver Dam Police Department’s non-emergency number on June 28.
The caller said, “I have a prediction this morning that one of your pigs is going to be shot,” the criminal complaint stated. The number used to make the call was reportedly tied back to Cowen, and sheriff’s detectives called Cowen, who denied placing the call, the complaint said.
According to the criminal complaint, Cowen said he hates several Beaver Dam Police Department officers. Authorities had a non-law enforcement crises negotiator call Cowen, and during their conversation, he made several obscene comments to her.
Between June 28 and 30, law enforcement and communication professionals reportedly received more than 80 phone calls from Cowen.
On June 30, law enforcement went to take Cowen into custody at his home. Law enforcement reported smelling a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Cowen.
His speech was also thick and slurred, according to the criminal complaint.
During the arrest, multiple officers reported in the criminal complaint that Cowen was uncooperative, belligerent, resistive and made sexual requests.
Cowen allegedly touched a deputy inappropriately as well as a nurse at the Beaver Dam Hospital.
Cowen has a sentencing hearing scheduled for April 20 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.