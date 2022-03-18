JEFFERSON — The City of Jefferson’s efforts to create affordable housing are not just being limited to the east side of the city — particularly the former Meadow Springs Country Club.
The city’s initiative to create new options for living within its boundaries are also bearing fruit on the city’s west side, in a newly created subdivision called Meadows Estates.
Jefferson officials recently adopted a final plat for the Meadows Estates Subdivision and completed a majority of the infrastructure improvements required for residential development to take place.
Two of the lots in the subdivision were created and zoned to permit multifamily development and have been made available for sale to area developers with Bond Realty LLC doing business as the Gorman Co., submitting an offer to purchase an approximately 2.5-acre site in the Meadows Estates Subdivision with the intent of developing an approximately 48-unit, market-rate apartment building.
The Common Council of the City of Jefferson this week accepted that offer, on conditions that include a sale price of $90,000 and a closing date on, or before, Sept. 30. Financing assistance will consist of a Tax Incremental District No. 8 developer incentive to be negotiated and made part of a development agreement approved by Bond and the city.
Jefferson City Engineer Bill Pinnow discussed the project after Tuesday’s council approval and said the site under consideration for the apartments is specifically located on Lot 1 of Meadows Estates Subdivision, which is a 2.4-acre lot located on Masonic Boulevard immediately south of the Jefferson County Fair Park.
He said Bond has presented a concept for a 48-unit, three-story apartment complex.
“The site plan and engineering has yet to be submitted to the Jefferson Plan Commission or common council for review, but based on conversations with the owner, construction is planned to start in fall of 2022,” Pinnow said.
Pinnow said the proposed project appears to be a good fit for the city.
“The city has identified the housing shortage in Jefferson as a major initiative to address in the short and long terms,” he said. “The proposed 48-unit apartment will provide market-rate housing and is part of a larger subdivision, Meadows Estates, that was platted and constructed in 2021, consisting of 24 single-family lots and two multifamily lots.”
The city has accepted offers on all 26 lots and has closed on 10, with remaining closings to occur later this year.
Pinnow said infrastructure is being put in place in an ongoing manner.
“All utilities and streets have been constructed in 2021,” he said. “Sidewalk will be completed this spring and we expect to place the final lift of asphalt on city streets later this year.”
According to Pinnow, the city is continuing to evaluate options throughout the city for additional housing opportunities.
Pinnow said that, in 2021, the city made a concerted effort to address the housing shortage in Jefferson, and between Meadows Estates and the completion of Conservancy Place Subdivision on the east side of Jefferson at the former Meadow Springs golf facility, in the course of two years, Jefferson will have added 38 single-family lots and three multifamily lots.
