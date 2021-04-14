JEFFERSON — A talent honed in the local schools is deepening his commitment to the Jefferson school district and community as the next Jefferson High School principal.
Nick Skretta, who currently serves as principal of Jefferson Middle School, won school board approval Monday night to replace retiring Jefferson High School Principal Steve Dinkel.
Providing continuity at the high school, Rick Lehman, another Jefferson High School graduate who returned to his hometown to take the high school associate principal position in 2016, will continue in his current role.
Of Skretta, Jefferson superintendent Mark Rollefson said, “I think he’ll do a tremendous job. Being home-grown here, I think he will have a lot of longevity in the district.”
Skretta, who is married to fellow Jefferson teacher Sam Skretta, is the only staff member whom Rollefson has ever hired four separate times for successive positions, the superintendent noted.
The incoming principal has a reputation as a positive and empathetic servant-leader, mentor and coach.
His interest in helping others was evident even when he was a high school student, community members say.
When Skretta was hired a couple of years ago to head up the middle school, Jefferson Rotarian Tom Monogue relayed that he knew the younger man was a leader many years before.
Monogue met Skretta when interviewing Jefferson High School students up for a Rotary scholarship.
In his two decades-plus as a Rotarian, Monogue said he has never experienced a more impressive scholarship interview.
“He just blew us away,” the Rotarian said of Skretta.
Monogue said that the Rotary Club’s investment has paid off multi-fold as Skretta returned to give back to his home community, influencing lives as a teacher, coach, and principal.
In high school, Skretta was a student-athlete, playing football, baseball and basketball. He commended his own teachers and coaches, especially John Stellmacher, Bob Zweifel and Wayne Kroll for instilling the values of hard work and commitment.
Skretta added that the lessons he learned as part of those teams carried over into the classroom, where he had to apply the perseverance, patience and diligence to his academic endeavors.
After graduating from college, Skretta returned to Jefferson to teach science at the middle school, a position in which he served for 11 years.
From there, he moved on to become principal of Sullivan Elementary School for three years.
Skretta also served for some years as the throwing coach for the Jefferson High School track and field program, a position he stepped down from when he accepted the middle school principal position in 2019.
As middle school principal, the Jefferson administration and board felt that Skretta restored confidence to a school which had been rocked by a turbulent year.
The previous principal, Laura Montez, had ruffled feathers by unilaterally changing many of the traditions and systems at the school. Montez lasted less than a year with the district, being placed on administrative leave for unspecified unprofessional conduct and ultimately resigning.
Skretta had a very different approach, welcoming input and inviting collaboration.
Soon the new middle school principal had a whole new set of challenges to oversee as the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted his first year in that position and forced many unexpected changes.
He maintained a very visible presence when schools went online in the spring of 2020 and continued his outreach as students returned in the fall to dual-platform in-person and online classes.
Stepping up now to the high school position, Skretta said he is proud to be working in his hometown and in a school that helped to provide a foundation for his character. He said he is also thankful to the community members for their support of and involvement in the schools.
Skretta’s pending departure from the Jefferson Middle School principal position has now created a vacancy at that school.
Rollefson, who himself is retiring at the end of June, said that he’ll be working with his newly-hired successor, new Superintendent Charles Urness, to post the middle school principal opening and to oversee the search for Skretta’s replacement at the middle school.
In anticipation of the next personnel change, the Jefferson school board took the opportunity to tweak the job description for the middle school principal position during its closed session meeting Monday night.
