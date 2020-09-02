About 1,400 We Energies customers in Watertown lost power briefly Tuesday after a motor vehicle struck one of the company’s poles north of Watertown.

According to We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway, the incident occurred on Dodge County Highway M, just north of Cast Road.

“Around 7:30 a.m. (Tuesday), we were notified of an outage to about 1,400 customers,” Conway said. “A vehicle went off the road and came into contact with one of our poles, causing the outage. Power was restored to all customers around 9:15 a.m.”

No further information was available on the driver of the vehicle at Daily Times press time Tuesday.

