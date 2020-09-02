About 1,400 We Energies customers in Watertown lost power briefly Tuesday after a motor vehicle struck one of the company’s poles north of Watertown.
According to We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway, the incident occurred on Dodge County Highway M, just north of Cast Road.
“Around 7:30 a.m. (Tuesday), we were notified of an outage to about 1,400 customers,” Conway said. “A vehicle went off the road and came into contact with one of our poles, causing the outage. Power was restored to all customers around 9:15 a.m.”
No further information was available on the driver of the vehicle at Daily Times press time Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.